The US Sends Billions More for Ukraine in Aid Package

The US Sends Billions More for Ukraine in Aid Package

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including new military aid to Ukraine, Paul Pelosi sentenced for his drunk...

The U.S. Sends Billions More for Ukraine in Aid Package On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Paul Pelosi sentenced for his drunk driving, and prosecutors dismiss charges against Atlanta officers involved in shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent, Writer | Sending a Message to President Putin, The Peacemaker List, and The JCPOAKim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Infighting on the Left, The Redefining of Morality, and COVID-19In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Elijah Magnier about the Daria Dugina murder, Victoria Nuland, and Iran. Elijah talked about the evidence implicating Ukraine in the killing of Daria Dugina and President Zelensky's recent behavior. Elijah spoke about America's Middle East policy and how the EU is being used by America.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Kim Iversen about morality in politics, Dr. Fauci, and wokeism among people on the left. Kim discussed the censorship on social media and how America has emulated China's surveillance state. Kim spoke on Dr. Fauci's announced resignation and where she expects him to work next.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

