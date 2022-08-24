International
Texas Declares Disaster in 23 Counties Due to Floods
Texas Declares Disaster in 23 Counties Due to Floods
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Governor of the US state of Texas Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster in 23 counties due to flooding, which had caused severe...
"Pursuant to his powers as Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott has issued the following: a proclamation certifying that severe storms and significant flooding pose a threat of imminent disaster, including widespread and severe property damage, injury, and loss of life, due to river flooding, flash flooding, and damaging winds in several counties of north Texas and declaring a state of disaster," a declaration, published on the governor's website on Tuesday, said.Laws that may impede or delay the provision of assistance to the affected Texas counties have been suspended, the declaration read.Earlier in the week, local broadcaster NBC 5 reported that a woman had died after her car had been swept away by floodwater in the city of Mesquite.According to Dallas firefighters, Texas has faced heavy downpours for several days, during which the service has registered 195 calls related to floods.
Texas Declares Disaster in 23 Counties Due to Floods

12:12 GMT 24.08.2022
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Governor of the US state of Texas Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster in 23 counties due to flooding, which had caused severe property damage and life loss.
"Pursuant to his powers as Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott has issued the following: a proclamation certifying that severe storms and significant flooding pose a threat of imminent disaster, including widespread and severe property damage, injury, and loss of life, due to river flooding, flash flooding, and damaging winds in several counties of north Texas and declaring a state of disaster," a declaration, published on the governor's website on Tuesday, said.
Laws that may impede or delay the provision of assistance to the affected Texas counties have been suspended, the declaration read.
Earlier in the week, local broadcaster NBC 5 reported that a woman had died after her car had been swept away by floodwater in the city of Mesquite.
According to Dallas firefighters, Texas has faced heavy downpours for several days, during which the service has registered 195 calls related to floods.
