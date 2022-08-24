https://sputniknews.com/20220824/sovereign-national-dialogue-kicks-off-in-chad-1099928715.html

Sovereign National Dialogue Kicks Off in Chad

Sovereign National Dialogue Kicks Off in Chad

An inclusive national dialogue in Chad between the civilian and armed opposition and the Transitional Military Council will begin on Wednesday, a day later than had been initially planned, according to a government spokesman."Everything is fine for the moment, the timing is good," Koulamallah added.According to Saleh Kebzabo, a former presidential candidate, this “week will be devoted to the adoption of internal regulations”.Around 1,400 delegates from trade unions, political parties, and the Transitional Military Council will meet in Chad's capital N'Djamena for 21 days to discuss institutional reform and a new constitution, which will then be put to a referendum.In April 2021, long-governing Chadian President Idriss Deby died from wounds sustained in clashes with Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) rebels, now considered to be criminals and outlaws by the country's authorities. After his death, the country’s military established the Transitional Military Council, set to rule for 18 months until new elections are held.

