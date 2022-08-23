https://sputniknews.com/20220823/white-supremacist-violence-has-an-international-scope-1099875300.html

White Supremacist Violence Has an International Scope

White Supremacist Violence Has an International Scope

Taiwan Provocations Continue After Pelosi, Attacks On Transgender Healthcare Continue, Media Complicit In Platforming Alex Jones

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by K.J. Noh,a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific, member of Veterans for Peace, and senior correspondent with Flashpoints on KPFA to discuss the recent delegations by US officials to Taiwan following the visit by Nancy Pelosi and why US politicians are interested in challenging the One China policy, how the trade talks initiated by the US constitute an attempt to decouple Taiwan’s economy from the mainland as part of a broader strategy of separatism, why Taiwanese officials encourage these separatist tactics and how the designs of officials are at odds with the wishes of those who live in Taiwan, and how these provocations fit into the broader geopolitical designs of the US.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss a bill proposed by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene which would prosecute doctors for providing gender affirming care to transgender youth, how this bill and other attacks on transgender people capitalize on the lack of knowledge many cisgender people have with regard to what gender affirming care actually looks like for children, recent attacks on medical professionals and hospitals that demonstrate the growing attacks on the LGBTQ community under the false guise of the protection of children, and why resistance against these attacks require a mass movement of solidarity.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss the media’s complicity in collaborating with Alex Jones and his absurd and false campaign of harassment against the families of Sandy Hook victims, how Jones’ persona as an entertainer made Infowars a lucrative operation and attracted attention from individuals looking to launch their careers, and how some media personalities continue to lend Alex Jones credibility despite his well known false claims about Sandy Hook and other absurd conspiracy theories.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss a Florida judge stopping the implementation of the Stop WOKE Act in Florida and the hijacking of the meaning of “woke” by the mainstream media, a recent lawsuit filed by members of a Mississippi community in response to racist harassment from the police chief, and the raid of Palestinian human rights organizations by Israel.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

