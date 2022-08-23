https://sputniknews.com/20220823/switzerland-to-hold-referendum-on-f-35-purchase-next-year-official-says-1099906434.html

Switzerland to Hold Referendum on F-35 Purchase Next Year, Official Says

GENEVA (Sputnik) - A referendum on the procurement of US-made fighter jets F-35 will take place in Switzerland on March 12, 2023, after the country faced a... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

In 2021, Switzerland chose the US-made fighters F-35A for the army's needs. The deal stipulated the acquisition of 36 fighter jets worth over $6 billion. The Swiss Federal Council said F-35s had "the best performance" at a "low price."The Social Democratic Party of Switzerland and the Green Party opposed the deal, launched the 'Stop F-35' initiative, and started collecting signatures to trigger the referendum. The initiative was signed by 120,000 people before being handed over to the government.Media reported in 2021 that French President Emmanuel Macron canceled his official visit to Switzerland and banned all high-level bilateral contacts with the country until the summer of 2022 over Switzerland's decision to acquire US-made fighters over the French ones.

