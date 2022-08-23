International
Russia Approves Latest Draft of Deal to Revive JCPOA, Lavrov Says
Russia Approves Latest Draft of Deal to Revive JCPOA, Lavrov Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday confirmed that Moscow approves the latest version of a deal to revive the Joint... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
"Russia has long confirmed its agreement with the version of the document that is now presented to all participants in the process," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.Lavrov added that the position of the United States is still unknown. Earlier this month, Iran responded to the EU draft of the revived JCPOA, and since then the ball has been in US court. Mr Lavrov also said on Tuesday that he will hold a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the earliest possible."At the summit in Tehran on July 19, a joint statement of the three presidents was adopted ... Of course, we are paying attention to the practical steps that are necessary to fully implement the agreements of our leaders ... The same topic will be one of the central topics during my next meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, which is expected in the near future," Lavrov told reporters following his talks with the Syrian counterpart.
Russia Approves Latest Draft of Deal to Revive JCPOA, Lavrov Says

11:50 GMT 23.08.2022 (Updated: 11:51 GMT 23.08.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday confirmed that Moscow approves the latest version of a deal to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
"Russia has long confirmed its agreement with the version of the document that is now presented to all participants in the process," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.
Lavrov added that the position of the United States is still unknown. Earlier this month, Iran responded to the EU draft of the revived JCPOA, and since then the ball has been in US court.
Mr Lavrov also said on Tuesday that he will hold a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the earliest possible.

"At the summit in Tehran on July 19, a joint statement of the three presidents was adopted ... Of course, we are paying attention to the practical steps that are necessary to fully implement the agreements of our leaders ... The same topic will be one of the central topics during my next meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, which is expected in the near future," Lavrov told reporters following his talks with the Syrian counterpart.
