On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Progress and Results of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Progress and Results of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Following the recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics on February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine to... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
ukraine
donbass
infographics
donbass
ukraine, donbass
ukraine, donbass

Progress and Results of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine

