International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220823/northern-grain-silos-collapse-in-blast-torn-beirut---video-1099905131.html
Northern Grain Silos Collapse in Blast-Torn Beirut - Video
Northern Grain Silos Collapse in Blast-Torn Beirut - Video
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The northern part of Beirut’s sprawling complex of damaged grain silos collapsed in a cloud of dust on Tuesday after fire was seen burning... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-23T13:15+0000
2022-08-23T13:15+0000
world
beirut
grain
silo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099904925_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_4b6b4b69e2a763e98b30b3cb76acc588.jpg
"The northern part of the granaries sloped on Monday night and completely collapsed today, raising a large pillar of dust," the witness said.The grain silos in the port of Beirut absorbed much of the impact of a devastating blast that tore through the Lebanese capital on August 4, 2020 after a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored in a port warehouse exploded, killing more than 200 people and wounding 7,000 others.Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam said that fermenting wheat was causing fires in the silos, which have been burning since early July. Many of them have since collapsed. The destruction of the northern silos was expected and no one was hurt.
beirut
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099904925_374:0:2625:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_1c04aac9e96c061edc1e408de8dda166.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
beirut, grain, silo
beirut, grain, silo

Northern Grain Silos Collapse in Blast-Torn Beirut - Video

13:15 GMT 23.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / DYLAN COLLINSThis grab from AFPTV footage shot on August 23, 2022 shows a smoke plume rising after the new collapse of the northern section of the grain silos at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut, which were previously partly destroyed by the 2020 port explosion
This grab from AFPTV footage shot on August 23, 2022 shows a smoke plume rising after the new collapse of the northern section of the grain silos at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut, which were previously partly destroyed by the 2020 port explosion - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / DYLAN COLLINS
Subscribe
International
India
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The northern part of Beirut’s sprawling complex of damaged grain silos collapsed in a cloud of dust on Tuesday after fire was seen burning inside for days, a witness told Sputnik.
"The northern part of the granaries sloped on Monday night and completely collapsed today, raising a large pillar of dust," the witness said.
The grain silos in the port of Beirut absorbed much of the impact of a devastating blast that tore through the Lebanese capital on August 4, 2020 after a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored in a port warehouse exploded, killing more than 200 people and wounding 7,000 others.
Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam said that fermenting wheat was causing fires in the silos, which have been burning since early July. Many of them have since collapsed. The destruction of the northern silos was expected and no one was hurt.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала