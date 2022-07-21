Beirut Port On Fire Again Two Years After Devastating Explosion - Videos
© AFP 2022 / JOSEPH EIDA picture shows a view of the damaged grain silos at the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut, on April 9, 2021, still reeling from the destruction due to a catastrophic blast in a harbour storage unit last August that killed more than 200 people and damaged swathes of the capital, with the Togo-flagged "Fatima M" bulk carrier ship moored nearby.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Fire has reignited in grain elevators in the port of Beirut in Lebanon, with the authorities struggling to put out the blaze for longer than several days, a source in the Lebanese government told Sputnik on Thursday.
Fire started on July 7 in facilities storing grain since the August 2020 blast. The authorities' explanation is that over the years, grain started releasing flammable gases as a result of fermentation and eventually caught fire. Firefighters made several attempts putting out the blaze before the Lebanese Civil Defense admitted last week that it was impossible to put out completely and could only be contained.
مرة جديدة الدخان الاسود يتصاعد من اهراءات القمح في #مرفأ_بيروت .. pic.twitter.com/RWkpOCVQVz— Salman Andary (@salmanonline) July 21, 2022
"The fire has started again. The flame has perhaps reached cables or plastic inside the silos. The authorities intend to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading," the source said.
Rescue teams are extinguishing the fire that has been burning for two weeks at the Beirut port grain silos following an order from the interior ministry. The fire ignited again today with billows of smoke pouring out of the crumbling structure.— Sally Abou AlJoud | سالي (@JoudSally) July 21, 2022
(1) pic.twitter.com/hEqahPDxf5
Black smoke can be seen rising above the burning facilities.
لم يكن ينقص الناس الا تروما جديدة من مرفأ بيروت.. pic.twitter.com/qUQCJ9YMWv— Salman Andary (@salmanonline) July 21, 2022
The authorities have warned that the facilities may collapse and asked everyone to avoid the area.
A powerful explosion occurred in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020. At least 280 people died, and over 6,000 were injured. Hundreds of houses and cars were destroyed or damaged. According to the authorities, the explosion resulted from the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate seized by the local customs in 2014 and stored in a warehouse. The Lebanese capital was declared a disaster area following the blast.