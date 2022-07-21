https://sputniknews.com/20220721/beirut-port-on-fire-again-two-years-after-devastating-explosion---videos-1097671131.html

Beirut Port On Fire Again Two Years After Devastating Explosion - Videos

Beirut Port On Fire Again Two Years After Devastating Explosion - Videos

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Fire has reignited in grain elevators in the port of Beirut in Lebanon, with the authorities struggling to put out the blaze for longer than... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T17:24+0000

2022-07-21T17:24+0000

2022-07-21T17:24+0000

middle east

lebanon

beirut

port

fire

explosions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/05/1082810200_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a05cb1d60844a168310764f5f0c4a212.jpg

Fire started on July 7 in facilities storing grain since the August 2020 blast. The authorities' explanation is that over the years, grain started releasing flammable gases as a result of fermentation and eventually caught fire. Firefighters made several attempts putting out the blaze before the Lebanese Civil Defense admitted last week that it was impossible to put out completely and could only be contained."The fire has started again. The flame has perhaps reached cables or plastic inside the silos. The authorities intend to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading," the source said.Black smoke can be seen rising above the burning facilities.The authorities have warned that the facilities may collapse and asked everyone to avoid the area.A powerful explosion occurred in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020. At least 280 people died, and over 6,000 were injured. Hundreds of houses and cars were destroyed or damaged. According to the authorities, the explosion resulted from the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate seized by the local customs in 2014 and stored in a warehouse. The Lebanese capital was declared a disaster area following the blast.

lebanon

beirut

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, lebanon, beirut, port, fire, explosions