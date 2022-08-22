https://sputniknews.com/20220822/us-on-rodmans-visit-bypassing-official-channels-risks-hindering-efforts-to-free-griner-1099876206.html

US on Rodman's Visit: Bypassing Official Channels Risks Hindering Efforts to Free Griner

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former American professional basketball player Dennis Rodman's efforts to negotiate the release of Brittney Griner in Russia may harm... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

"We put forward a substantial proposal to Russia to seek the freedom of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner," Price told a briefing. "We believe that anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder those release efforts."Price emphasized that Rodman will not be traveling to Russia on behalf of the US government.On Saturday, Rodman, a former NBA star, announced that he intends to travel to Russia to lobby for the release of Brittney Griner, a WNBA star who was recently sentenced to nine years in prison on drug-related charges.An unnamed senior Biden administration official reportedly claimed that he was more likely to cause harm than good.If Rodman travels to Russia, it will not be the first time he has engaged in covert diplomacy with a world leader whose relations with the US have been strained. Over the past ten years, Rodman has built a relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and visited the country numerous times. After visiting Moscow in 2014, he reportedly described Russian President Vladimir Putin as "cool." He appeared on the sidelines of the meeting between Kim and former President Donald Trump in Singapore in 2018. Additionally, he claims to have been instrumental in getting American Kenneth Bae out of North Korea.

