Record Number of Americans Think US is Headed in the Wrong Direction, Poll Finds
© AP Photo / Marta LavandierFILE - Cars line up at a Sunoco gas station offering high-level ethanol-gasoline blends at a cost below regular gasoline, on April 13, 2022, in Delray Beach, Fla. Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high, pushing prices at the gas pump to painful heights. AAA said Tuesday, May 10, 2022, drivers are paying $4.37 for a gallon of regular gasoline.
© AP Photo / Marta Lavandier
A fresh NBC News poll suggests the Democratic Party’s electoral difficulties are likely to continue as voters express little interest in President Joe Biden’s much-hyped recent legislative victories.
Nearly three out of four Americans believe the country is going in the wrong direction, a new NBC News poll has revealed.
Just 21% believe the country is headed in the right direction as 58% of respondents worried the country’s “best years may already be behind us,” the poll revealed. Only 35% believed the best was yet to come.
Despite predictions from pundits and political analysts that a recent string of legislative victories would translate into a boost at the polls, US President Biden’s approval rating has remained stubbornly low, with just 42% of Americans expressing support for his handling of the job in the latest findings.
A lot of cold water thrown on D’s in NBC poll: right direction just 21%, Biden approval worse than May, GOP with wider advantage on generic ballot, By 14 pts voters want to send message of opposition to Biden, and R’s continue enthusiasm edge. New poll: https://t.co/MNPO65urUH— Robert Blizzard (@robertblizzard) August 21, 2022
The recently-signed Inflation Reduction Act, which many economists have noted will do next-to-nothing to curb inflation in the short term, has yet to inspire much enthusiasm among the electorate. While just 26% of respondents reported thinking the legislation will improve their situation personally, a full 71% said they either don’t expect the legislation to make a difference in their lives or believe it will make things even worse for them personally.
Biden’s mishandling of economic issues has contributed heavily to his low approval ratings. While his 40% approval on money matters is a big boost from his record low of 33% in March, the NBC News poll indicates he’s still 16 points underwater.
Even as another poll indicates 97% of business leaders believe the US is in a recession or headed towards one, Biden has stubbornly refused to admit the US is headed towards a recession, and was even accused of changing the traditional definition of “recession” to make his case.
“We’re not going to be in a recession,” he insisted to reporters last month. However, if the latest polls are any indication, the millions of voters suffering from rampant inflation and seemingly endless cost-of-living increases have yet to receive the memo.