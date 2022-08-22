https://sputniknews.com/20220822/record-number-of-americans-think-us-is-headed-in-the-wrong-direction-poll-finds-1099836154.html

Record Number of Americans Think US is Headed in the Wrong Direction, Poll Finds

Record Number of Americans Think US is Headed in the Wrong Direction, Poll Finds

A fresh NBC News poll suggests the Democratic Party’s electoral difficulties are likely to continue as voters express little interest in President Joe Biden’s... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-22T01:11+0000

2022-08-22T01:11+0000

2022-08-22T01:10+0000

americas

joe biden

us

recession

poll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0a/1095412372_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_588df7bfe9ee33648186396228fddea3.jpg

Nearly three out of four Americans believe the country is going in the wrong direction, a new NBC News poll has revealed.Just 21% believe the country is headed in the right direction as 58% of respondents worried the country’s “best years may already be behind us,” the poll revealed. Only 35% believed the best was yet to come.Despite predictions from pundits and political analysts that a recent string of legislative victories would translate into a boost at the polls, US President Biden’s approval rating has remained stubbornly low, with just 42% of Americans expressing support for his handling of the job in the latest findings.The recently-signed Inflation Reduction Act, which many economists have noted will do next-to-nothing to curb inflation in the short term, has yet to inspire much enthusiasm among the electorate. While just 26% of respondents reported thinking the legislation will improve their situation personally, a full 71% said they either don’t expect the legislation to make a difference in their lives or believe it will make things even worse for them personally.Biden’s mishandling of economic issues has contributed heavily to his low approval ratings. While his 40% approval on money matters is a big boost from his record low of 33% in March, the NBC News poll indicates he’s still 16 points underwater.Even as another poll indicates 97% of business leaders believe the US is in a recession or headed towards one, Biden has stubbornly refused to admit the US is headed towards a recession, and was even accused of changing the traditional definition of “recession” to make his case.“We’re not going to be in a recession,” he insisted to reporters last month. However, if the latest polls are any indication, the millions of voters suffering from rampant inflation and seemingly endless cost-of-living increases have yet to receive the memo.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

joe biden, us, recession, poll