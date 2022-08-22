International
Apple Employees Protest Company's 'Return to Office' Requirement
Apple Employees Protest Company's 'Return to Office' Requirement
Apple Employees Protest Company's 'Return to Office' Requirement

15:29 GMT 22.08.2022
In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany. Apple said late Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021, it is relaxing rules to allow some app developers such as Spotify, Netflix and digital publishers to include an outside link so users can sign up for paid subscription accounts.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - AppleTogether, the global solidarity union of Apple employees, said on Monday that it has requested the company management to provide all employees with the right to work from home and/or the office, depending on the employees’ individual circumstances.
"We demand that: Apple allows each of us to work directly with our immediate manager to figure out what kind of flexible work arrangements are best for each of us and for Apple. These work arrangements should not require higher level approvals, complex procedures, or providing private information," AppleTogether said in a letter.
The union believes that Apple should encourage, not prohibit, flexible work to build a more diverse and successful company where staff can feel comfortable to "think different" together, according to the petition.
Earlier in August, Apple reportedly sent a memo to its employees informing them that starting on September 5 they will be expected to work from the office at least three days per week.
