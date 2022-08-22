https://sputniknews.com/20220822/apple-employees-protest-companys-return-to-office-requirement-1099868021.html
Apple Employees Protest Company's 'Return to Office' Requirement
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - AppleTogether, the global solidarity union of Apple employees, said on Monday that it has requested the company management to provide all employees with the right to work from home and/or the office, depending on the employees’ individual circumstances.
"We demand that: Apple allows each of us to work directly with our immediate manager to figure out what kind of flexible work arrangements are best for each of us and for Apple. These work arrangements should not require higher level approvals, complex procedures, or providing private information," AppleTogether said in a letter.
The union believes that Apple should encourage, not prohibit, flexible work to build a more diverse and successful company where staff can feel comfortable to "think different" together, according to the petition.
Earlier in August, Apple reportedly sent a memo to its employees informing them that starting on September 5 they will be expected to work from the office at least three days per week.