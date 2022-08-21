https://sputniknews.com/20220821/about-1900-uk-port-workers-begin-8-day-strike-over-pay-sparking-fears-of-supply-chain-chaos--1099824962.html

About 1,900 UK Port Workers Begin 8-Day Strike Over Pay, Sparking Fears of Supply Chain Chaos

About 1,900 UK Port Workers Begin 8-Day Strike Over Pay, Sparking Fears of Supply Chain Chaos

The start of industrial action by Felixstowe workers follows a plethora of strikes by thousands of transport workers in the UK in disputes over pay as the cost... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-21T14:15+0000

2022-08-21T14:15+0000

2022-08-21T14:15+0000

world

uk

strikes

national union of rail, maritime and transport workers (rmt)

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099825975_0:291:3073:2019_1920x0_80_0_0_c3dd466ecb1a265c8f3e885ffdf4a69d.jpg

About 1,900 workers at the UK's largest container port started an eight-day strike after receiving a pay offer "significantly below" the rate of inflation from the company which operates Felixstowe.The port in Suffolk on the east coast handles 48% of container trade, with hauliers warning that the industrial action will have “a huge impact,” PA news agency reported.Represented by the Unite union, Britain's largest trade union, the workers warned of action in July. At the time, Unite national officer for docks Bobby Morton insisted that "this dispute is entirely of the company's own making" after Felixstowe Dock and Railway failed to “make our members a fair offer.”Accordingly, the Unite members, including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores, walked out from 07:00 BST for eight days after rejecting a 7% pay rise offer. A one-off £500 payment was also on the table.According to Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, Felixstowe docks is “enormously profitable.”Paul Davey, spokesman for the port, told media that the workers had rejected a very respectable offer.“The port provides secure and well-paid employment and there will be no winners from this unnecessary industrial action,” the Port of Felixstowe said in its official statement.‘New Normal’Unite warned the stoppage at the port would likely significantly disrupt supply chains and logistics, but the fears were downplayed by a port source. The strikes will be an "inconvenience not a catastrophe," the source told the outlet."Disruption is the new normal. The supply chain has moved from 'just in time to just in case,'" the insider said.However, hauliers beg to differ.Haydyn Rowlandson, traffic operator for Openultra haulage company, based in Felixstowe, added that collecting deliveries from other ports would entail additional costs for customers.James Hookham, director of Global Shippers Forum, emphasized that they were entering “peak season” for consumer goods movements in UK international trade and a prolonged strike "has the potential to disrupt the UK's consumer supply chains at a critical period."The current industrial action comes on the heels of a strike by transport workers that practically paralyzed the operation of the London Underground on Friday.The strikes have also affected surface rail, trams, and buses, as the United Kingdom has been facing a wave of strikes due to record inflation in the country. Annual inflation rose to a new 40-year high of 10.1% in July from 9.4% in June, according to the UK Office for National Statistics. The Bank of England has also issued the dire warning that the country will fall into recession in the final three months of this year when inflation is set to hit more than 13%.

https://sputniknews.com/20220819/work-of-london-underground-almost-stopped-due-to-strikes-operator-1099768008.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220806/boe-governor-accused-of-adding-to-a-sense-of-panic-with-bleak-forecast-of-looming-uk-recession-1098292319.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, strikes, national union of rail, maritime and transport workers (rmt), europe