Weekly News Wrap-up; China Backs Africa Union; US Dooms EU to Cold and Hunger

A prominent Russian politician credibly argues that the US is sacrificing the livelihood of European people in a futile attempt to maintain global power. 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

Weekly News Wrap-up; China Backs Africa Union; US Dooms EU to Cold and Hunger A prominent Russian politician credibly argues that the US is sacrificing the livelihood of European people in a futile attempt to maintain global power.

Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Chinese troops will join Russian troops in a military exercise. Also, Iran has approved a nuclear deal and China backs the African union's bid to enter the G20.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Jobless claims are falling as the Fed aims to cool the labor market. Also, Biden has made no effort to address student loans, and the failure to extend the child tax credit will have massive economic and political ramifications.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian,joins us to discuss this week's important stories. 9/11 families push Biden to return the stolen money to Afghanistan. Also, Janet Yellen opposes seizing Russian assets and South Africa accuses the US of bullying.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. A prominent Russian politician credibly argues that the US is sacrificing the livelihood of European people in a futile attempt to maintain global power. Also, we discuss President Putin's latest speech on globalism, government interference in the media, and US provocations in Taiwan.Kweku Lamumba, external relations coordinator for KOSSA, and Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. A judge has blocked Florida's "Stop Woke" act. Also, the police lied to get a search warrant for Breonna Taylor's home and we explored the workings of J street and liberal Zionism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

