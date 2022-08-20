https://sputniknews.com/20220820/us-amplifies-turmoil-with-china-as-beijing-becomes-prime-target-for-washington-1099775462.html
US Amplifies Turmoil with China as Beijing Becomes Prime Target for Washington
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss a variety of topics from abortion rights in Florida, to the US trade deal with Taiwan, to the history of the FBI with a former FBI agent.
US amplifies turmoil with China as Beijing becomes prime target for Washington
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss a variety of topics from abortion rights in Florida, to the U.S. trade deal with Taiwan, to the history of the FBI with a former FBI agent.
Reese Everson - Attorney and womens' advocate
Dan Kovalik - Professor at the University of Pittsburgh/human rights, labor rights lawyer, and peace activist
Coleen Rowley - lawyer/Retired FBI agent and former MPLS Legal Counsel
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Reese Everson to discuss a story out of Florida of a 16 year old girl who was deemed too young to have an abortion and the legal aspects of the state assigning a guardian to a fetus.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Dan Kovalik to discuss the US relationship with China and how the Taiwanese trade agreement is growing tension with China.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by retired FBI agent Coleen Rowley to discuss the Donald Trump raid and the critical history of the FBI.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss a variety of topics from abortion rights in Florida, to the US trade deal with Taiwan, to the history of the FBI with a former FBI agent.
Reese Everson - Attorney and womens’ advocate
Dan Kovalik - Professor at the University of Pittsburgh/human rights, labor rights lawyer, and peace activist
Coleen Rowley - lawyer/Retired FBI agent and former MPLS Legal Counsel
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Reese Everson to discuss a story out of Florida of a 16 year old girl who was deemed too young to have an abortion and the legal aspects of the state assigning a guardian to a fetus.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Dan Kovalik to discuss the US relationship with China and how the Taiwanese trade agreement is growing tension with China.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by retired FBI agent Coleen Rowley to discuss the Donald Trump raid and the critical history of the FBI.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik