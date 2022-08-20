https://sputniknews.com/20220820/they-have-no-shame-trump-pledges-legal-action-following-fbi-raid-at-mar-a-lago-1099786820.html

'They Have No Shame': Trump Pledges Legal Action Following FBI Raid at Mar-a-Lago

Former US President Donald Trump is planning on taking legal action against the US government following the unprecedented raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, he said Friday.“A major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, right before the ever important Mid-Term Elections,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.“Never in our Country’s history has there been a time where law enforcement has been so viciously and violently involved in the life and times of politics in our Nation,” Trump wrote. “Even in light of the fact that they violated the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the Mueller Witch Hunt, lied many times before Congress, and on many occasions put out fraudulent information before the FISA Court, they continue,” the former president pointed out. “They have no shame. They are destroying our Country!”“When will people realize that the atrocities being perpetrated by the FBI and DOJ having to do with the Raid and Break In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, or after years of other atrocities and unthinkable violations of freedom and the law, this has been going on for years, from the moment I came down the golden escalators in Trump Tower, right up until the present,” wondered Trump. “At some point you have to look at what took place in the past to determine what is going on in the present….”Some reports have suggested the motion could be filed sometime late Friday, or by Monday.Traffic on Trump’s social media site, where the former commander-in-chief posts the majority of his statements, has skyrocketed by 550% in the aftermath of the FBI’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to Gizmodo.Trump has been battling elements within the FBI since even before taking office, and just days ago, former deputy director of the FBI Andrew McCabe claimed Trump had been “basically at war" with the agency since 2016.On August 8, FBI agents raided Trump’s Florida property, seizing documents they say related to potential violations of a number of criminal statutes – most notably the Espionage Act.The politically-charged episode has reinforced partisan suspicions regarding the agency and led to calls to investigate or even abolish the FBI from some of the Republican party’s most outspoken members.A recent poll suggested as many as 44% of Americans trust the FBI less in light of the raid on the former president.

