Macron to Visit Algeria Next Week to Mend Frayed Ties

French President Emmanuel Macron is slated to visit Algeria next week in a bid to mend strained ties between Paris and Algiers, the Elysee Palace said on Saturday.The relations between Paris and Algiers took a dive last year after the French president allegedly questioned whether Algeria had existed as a nation before the French invasion and accused its "political-military system" of rewriting history and inciting "hatred towards France." In response, Algeria recalled its envoy to France, citing "inadmissible" remarks attributed to Macron. Algeria gained its independence from France following an eight-year war, which ended with the singing of the 1962 Evian Accords that granted Algeria the right to self-determination. Shortly thereafter, 99.7% of Algerians voted for independence.

