International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/macron-to-visit-algeria-next-week-to-mend-frayed-ties-1099804905.html
Macron to Visit Algeria Next Week to Mend Frayed Ties
Macron to Visit Algeria Next Week to Mend Frayed Ties
Last year, Algeria recalled its envoy to France, accusing its former colonial ruler of "genocide" amid reports that President Emmanuel Macron said that... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-20T18:25+0000
2022-08-20T18:25+0000
africa
algeria
france
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094589246_0:0:3172:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_5d3a9d009dc4967807c6694d6bb4b558.jpg
French President Emmanuel Macron is slated to visit Algeria next week in a bid to mend strained ties between Paris and Algiers, the Elysee Palace said on Saturday.The relations between Paris and Algiers took a dive last year after the French president allegedly questioned whether Algeria had existed as a nation before the French invasion and accused its "political-military system" of rewriting history and inciting "hatred towards France." In response, Algeria recalled its envoy to France, citing "inadmissible" remarks attributed to Macron. Algeria gained its independence from France following an eight-year war, which ended with the singing of the 1962 Evian Accords that granted Algeria the right to self-determination. Shortly thereafter, 99.7% of Algerians voted for independence.
algeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094589246_226:0:2957:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_07523de28d8fd4bd8f8e047607960be7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
algeria, france, emmanuel macron
algeria, france, emmanuel macron

Macron to Visit Algeria Next Week to Mend Frayed Ties

18:25 GMT 20.08.2022
© LUDOVIC MARINFrench President and liberal party La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron poses before a live interview on the set of French private radio station RTL in Neuilly-sur-Seine on April 8, 2022, as part of his political campaign two days before the first round of the French presidential election.
French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron poses before a live interview on the set of French private radio station RTL in Neuilly-sur-Seine on April 8, 2022, as part of his political campaign two days before the first round of the French presidential election. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
© LUDOVIC MARIN
Subscribe
International
India
Last year, Algeria recalled its envoy to France, accusing its former colonial ruler of "genocide" amid reports that President Emmanuel Macron said that Algiers' "political-military system" had rewritten the country’s history to foment "hatred towards France."
French President Emmanuel Macron is slated to visit Algeria next week in a bid to mend strained ties between Paris and Algiers, the Elysee Palace said on Saturday.
"This trip will contribute to deepening the bilateral relationship looking to the future... to reinforce Franco-Algerian cooperation in the face of regional challenges and to continue the work of addressing the past," the French presidency said, following a phone call between Macron and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
The relations between Paris and Algiers took a dive last year after the French president allegedly questioned whether Algeria had existed as a nation before the French invasion and accused its "political-military system" of rewriting history and inciting "hatred towards France." In response, Algeria recalled its envoy to France, citing "inadmissible" remarks attributed to Macron.
Algeria gained its independence from France following an eight-year war, which ended with the singing of the 1962 Evian Accords that granted Algeria the right to self-determination. Shortly thereafter, 99.7% of Algerians voted for independence.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала