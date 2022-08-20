LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Taking Revenge on Zaporozhye by Shelling Cities, NPP - Authorities

Ukrainian Troops Taking Revenge on Zaporozhye by Shelling Cities, NPP - Authorities

The regular shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), as well as the local civilian population is Kiev’s revenge for the imminent loss of Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik.



"The constant shelling of cities and towns by the Ukrainian troops is dictated by their revenge, anger and impotence from the fact that the Zaporozhye region will never return to Ukraine. The Zelenskyy regime is aware of the inevitable loss of the Zaporozhye region, and therefore is trying to harm my countrymen as much as possible, intimidate and force them to leave the region, including blackmailing them with strikes on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," Rogov said.



He emphasized that no threats or ultimatums on the part of the Kiev authorities or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can make Zaporizhzhia deter from its path of joining Russia.



Earlier this month, Rogov told Sputnik that the Zaporozhye Region plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia in September.



According to the administrations of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, election commissions have already been created to hold a referendum on the issue of joining Russia.



The Kherson Region and most of Zaporozhye Region of Ukraine are now controlled by Russia's military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.



Local military-civil administrations have already been formed in the two regions, the broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio stations has been launched, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.