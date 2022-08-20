International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Taking Revenge on Zaporozhye by Shelling Cities, NPP - Authorities
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Taking Revenge on Zaporozhye by Shelling Cities, NPP - Authorities
In February, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics asked Moscow... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
Ukrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Taking Revenge on Zaporozhye by Shelling Cities, NPP - Authorities

04:38 GMT 20.08.2022
International
India
In February, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics asked Moscow to help defend themselves against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces as well as the allied forces of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue to advance in Ukraine as part of the special operation, having liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from Kiev's troops last month.
Ukrainian forces continue to shell areas surrounding the Zaporozhye NPP, including the local thermal power plant and the city of Energodar.
The Zaporozhye NPP, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output. Since March, the plant has been under the control of the Russian military.
04:39 GMT 20.08.2022
Ukrainian Troops Taking Revenge on Zaporozhye by Shelling Cities, NPP - Authorities
The regular shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), as well as the local civilian population is Kiev’s revenge for the imminent loss of Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik.

"The constant shelling of cities and towns by the Ukrainian troops is dictated by their revenge, anger and impotence from the fact that the Zaporozhye region will never return to Ukraine. The Zelenskyy regime is aware of the inevitable loss of the Zaporozhye region, and therefore is trying to harm my countrymen as much as possible, intimidate and force them to leave the region, including blackmailing them with strikes on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," Rogov said.

He emphasized that no threats or ultimatums on the part of the Kiev authorities or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can make Zaporizhzhia deter from its path of joining Russia.

Earlier this month, Rogov told Sputnik that the Zaporozhye Region plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia in September.

According to the administrations of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, election commissions have already been created to hold a referendum on the issue of joining Russia.

The Kherson Region and most of Zaporozhye Region of Ukraine are now controlled by Russia's military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Local military-civil administrations have already been formed in the two regions, the broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio stations has been launched, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.
