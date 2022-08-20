https://sputniknews.com/20220820/car-accident-occurs-in-moscow-region-likely-involves-russian-philosopher-dugins-daughter-1099806487.html

Car Accident Occurs in Moscow Region, Likely Involves Russian Philosopher Dugin's Daughter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A car has caught on fire in the Odintsovsky District in the Moscow region, a law enforcement source has confirmed to Sputnik. 20.08.2022, Sputnik International

According to the Russian Kommersant newspaper, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian political philosopher and analyst, and a proponent of Traditionalist beliefs, could have been killed in the accident.Dugin has reportedly arrived on the scene of the accident on Mozhayskoye Highway. According to several Russian media reports, an explosion preceded the accident involving the Land Cruiser Prado vehicle.The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Telegram that "terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to eliminate Alexander Dugin, blew up his daughter... In a car."Daria Dugina was included in UK sanctions lists in July. Dugin himself was sanctioned by the EU, US and Canada in 2014 and 2015.

