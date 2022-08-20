International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/death-toll-from-terrorist-attack-on-somali-hotel-reportedly-jumps-to-40-1099804787.html
Death Toll From Terrorist Attack on Somali Hotel Reportedly Jumps to 40
Death Toll From Terrorist Attack on Somali Hotel Reportedly Jumps to 40
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of deaths from the attack of al-Shabaab* terrorists on Hayat Hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu has risen to 40, the Somali... 20.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-20T18:06+0000
2022-08-20T18:06+0000
africa
somalia
al-shabaab
terrorist attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099803738_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_74489dfb342515f362702de8ae611c33.jpg
On Friday night, three explosions and gunfire between the Somali security forces and members of the al-Shabaab radical Islamist group occurred at Hayat Hotel, which is a popular place among lawmakers and government officials. The shooting between security officers and the attackers has been ongoing for nearly 24 hours, according to local media.Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of the Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the federal government as the only legitimate authority, which controls the capital of Mogadishu and several other areas.Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda* terrorist group, has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the group's positions to combat the growing threat posed by al-Shabaab to US partner forces. In particular, 13 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in the recent US airstrike in Somalia on August 14, according to the US Africa Command.*Al-Shabaab and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20220820/somali-parliament-cancels-session-as-death-toll-from-hotel-attack-grows-reports-say-1099797212.html
somalia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099803738_86:0:2815:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_37d3f2eb96a909ac77ddfb37d3fd3511.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
somalia, al-shabaab, terrorist attack
somalia, al-shabaab, terrorist attack

Death Toll From Terrorist Attack on Somali Hotel Reportedly Jumps to 40

18:06 GMT 20.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / HASSAN ALI ELMISecurity forces patrol near the Hayat Hotel after an attack by Al-Shabaab fighters in Mogadishu on August 20, 2022.
Security forces patrol near the Hayat Hotel after an attack by Al-Shabaab fighters in Mogadishu on August 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / HASSAN ALI ELMI
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of deaths from the attack of al-Shabaab* terrorists on Hayat Hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu has risen to 40, the Somali Guardian reported on Saturday.
On Friday night, three explosions and gunfire between the Somali security forces and members of the al-Shabaab radical Islamist group occurred at Hayat Hotel, which is a popular place among lawmakers and government officials. The shooting between security officers and the attackers has been ongoing for nearly 24 hours, according to local media.
Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of the Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the federal government as the only legitimate authority, which controls the capital of Mogadishu and several other areas.
(File) Somali soldiers secure the scene of a car bomb explosion near the parliament building in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, March 25, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2022
Africa
Somali Parliament Cancels Session as Death Toll From Hotel Attack Grows, Reports Say
10:18 GMT
Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda* terrorist group, has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.
In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the group's positions to combat the growing threat posed by al-Shabaab to US partner forces. In particular, 13 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in the recent US airstrike in Somalia on August 14, according to the US Africa Command.
*Al-Shabaab and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала