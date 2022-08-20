https://sputniknews.com/20220820/death-toll-from-terrorist-attack-on-somali-hotel-reportedly-jumps-to-40-1099804787.html
Death Toll From Terrorist Attack on Somali Hotel Reportedly Jumps to 40
On Friday night, three explosions and gunfire between the Somali security forces and members of the al-Shabaab radical Islamist group occurred at Hayat Hotel, which is a popular place among lawmakers and government officials. The shooting between security officers and the attackers has been ongoing for nearly 24 hours, according to local media.Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of the Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the federal government as the only legitimate authority, which controls the capital of Mogadishu and several other areas.Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda* terrorist group, has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the group's positions to combat the growing threat posed by al-Shabaab to US partner forces. In particular, 13 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in the recent US airstrike in Somalia on August 14, according to the US Africa Command.*Al-Shabaab and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of deaths from the attack of al-Shabaab* terrorists on Hayat Hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu has risen to 40, the Somali Guardian reported on Saturday.
On Friday night, three explosions and gunfire between the Somali security forces and members of the al-Shabaab radical Islamist group occurred at Hayat Hotel, which is a popular place among lawmakers and government officials. The shooting between security officers and the attackers has been ongoing for nearly 24 hours, according to local media.
Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of the Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the federal government as the only legitimate authority, which controls the capital of Mogadishu and several other areas.
Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda* terrorist group, has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.
In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the group's positions to combat the growing threat posed by al-Shabaab to US partner forces. In particular, 13 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in the recent US airstrike in Somalia on August 14, according to the US Africa Command.
*Al-Shabaab and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia.