International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220819/wildfire-in-spains-valencia-spreads-over-nearly-47000-acres-1099778732.html
Wildfire in Spain's Valencia Spreads Over Nearly 47,000 Acres
Wildfire in Spain's Valencia Spreads Over Nearly 47,000 Acres
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The wildfire ravaging the Bejis municipality in Spain's eastern autonomous community of Valencia has spread over 19,000 hectares (46,950... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-19T17:53+0000
2022-08-19T17:53+0000
world
europe
spain
wildfire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099778585_0:0:3539:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_28320468045f7b0081a70662574e1c49.jpg
"There are already 19,000 hectares affected," regional ministry of justice, interior and public administration said on Twitter.The Bejis wildfire started on Monday, forcing the evacuation of more than a thousand people. As of Thursday, the wildfire covered around 10,000 hectares of land.On Tuesday, a train operated by a railroad company Renfe en route from Valencia to Zaragoza had to make an emergency stop due to the wildfire in close vicinity to the tracks. The train driver decided to return to Valencia, but some passengers panicked and attempted to exit the carriages. As a result, at least 15 people were injured.Besides the Bejis wildfire, Valencia was scorched by another blaze, which began last Saturday in the Vall de Ebo municipality in the province of Alicante. Difficult terrain and strong winds contributed to its rapid spread. The fire covered around 13,000 hectares of land, with aviation used to put out the blaze. The fire was reportedly contained on Friday.Many European countries have been experiencing extremely high temperatures in the past several months. Some countries have been impacted by droughts, while others are dealing with massive wildfires that engulf thousands of acres of land.
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099778585_378:0:3109:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fd1cb8f129ddae3948651f3c7bd5efbe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, spain, wildfire
europe, spain, wildfire

Wildfire in Spain's Valencia Spreads Over Nearly 47,000 Acres

17:53 GMT 19.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOSE JORDANA helicopter drops water over a wildfire in Pinet, in the eastern Spanish region of Valencia, on August 7, 2018.
A helicopter drops water over a wildfire in Pinet, in the eastern Spanish region of Valencia, on August 7, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOSE JORDAN
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The wildfire ravaging the Bejis municipality in Spain's eastern autonomous community of Valencia has spread over 19,000 hectares (46,950 acres) on Friday, almost twice as much as the day before, local authorities said.
"There are already 19,000 hectares affected," regional ministry of justice, interior and public administration said on Twitter.
The Bejis wildfire started on Monday, forcing the evacuation of more than a thousand people. As of Thursday, the wildfire covered around 10,000 hectares of land.
On Tuesday, a train operated by a railroad company Renfe en route from Valencia to Zaragoza had to make an emergency stop due to the wildfire in close vicinity to the tracks. The train driver decided to return to Valencia, but some passengers panicked and attempted to exit the carriages. As a result, at least 15 people were injured.
Besides the Bejis wildfire, Valencia was scorched by another blaze, which began last Saturday in the Vall de Ebo municipality in the province of Alicante. Difficult terrain and strong winds contributed to its rapid spread. The fire covered around 13,000 hectares of land, with aviation used to put out the blaze. The fire was reportedly contained on Friday.
Many European countries have been experiencing extremely high temperatures in the past several months. Some countries have been impacted by droughts, while others are dealing with massive wildfires that engulf thousands of acres of land.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала