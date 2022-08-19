https://sputniknews.com/20220819/ukraine-plans-zaporozhye-power-plant-provocation-chinese-troops-train-with-russians-1099743839.html

Ukraine Plans Zaporozhye Power Plant Provocation; Chinese Troops Train with Russians

Ukraine Plans Zaporozhye Power Plant Provocation; Chinese Troops Train with Russians

19.08.2022

Ukraine Plans Zaporozhye Power Plant Provocation; Chinese Troops Train with Russians Russian diplomats assert that Ukraine is plotting a disastrous artillery attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the potential nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine. Russian diplomats assert that Ukraine is plotting a disastrous artillery attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. Chinese troops are joining Russia for a significant military training operation. Also, Japan is in a difficult position between the US and its principal trading partner, China.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Economists fear that the Fed is bent on causing mass unemployment. Also, progressives are pushing President Biden to cancel student loans.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the new world order. Russia is bent on thwarting the imperial plans of the US. Also, the world order looks different from Moscow and Beijing.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the issue of international assets. 9/11 families urge President Biden to return the money to the Afghan people. Also, Janet Yellen has said that it is not legal for the US to seize Russian assets.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss the Breona Taylor case. Charges are coming down on officers who deliberately lied to obtain the warrant that ended with the death of Breona Taylor.James Carey, writer, activist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss foreign policy. There are many deaths resulting from Turkish raids on the Syrian border. Also, President Erdogan heads to Ukraine for a meeting with the head of the United Nations.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss her latest article on "Trump Derangement Syndrome". The FBI raid on former President Trump's Florida residence has re-awakened the pathological and obsessive "Trump Derangement Syndrome" that dominated the Democratic Party for the last five years.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

