Scientists Reveal How Mosquitoes Are Able to Smell Humans Even Without Antennae

Scientists Reveal How Mosquitoes Are Able to Smell Humans Even Without Antennae

19.08.2022

Mosquitoes use the body odor, heat, and carbon dioxide that humans emit, varying from person to person, to find their next meal. The study, which was published in the scientific journal Cell, reveals that mosquitoes may perceive odors via a variety of distinct pathways, in contrast to animals, which have a single set of neurons that detect each sort of odor.Female mosquitoes use the variety of odors that people and other animals produce to find the blood that will feed their eggs. The olfactory neurons in the insects' antennae, which are where they take up scents, detect and send scent information to the brain. Groups of human-odor receptors on the olfactory neurons in the antennae of female mosquitoes (Aedes aegypti) were rendered inactive by the study's lead author Meg Younger and her colleagues at Boston University in Massachusetts using the gene editing tool CRISPR.According to Younger, the scientists believed that mosquitoes would adhere to the core tenet of olfaction, which states that each neuron expresses only one type of receptor.This reportedly suggests that mosquitoes can still detect human odors after losing one or more receptors. The researchers asserted that this backup system may have developed as a survival mechanism.In the end, the researchers argued, knowing how the mosquito brain perceives human odor could be used to influence biting behavior and stop the spread of diseases like malaria, dengue fever, and yellow fever that are transmitted by those insects.Notably, Christopher Potter at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Maryland recently found a similar phenomenon in fruit flies, or Drosophila melanogaster.

