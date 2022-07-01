https://sputniknews.com/20220701/study-zika--dengue-may-make-you-a-magnet-for-mosquitoes-1096856891.html

Study: Zika & Dengue May Make You a Magnet for Mosquitoes

Study: Zika & Dengue May Make You a Magnet for Mosquitoes

The Zika and dengue viruses share a genus, with both diseases typically spreading in tropical areas.

Zika and dengue can change the smell of humans and mice that are infected, which is something that makes them more attractive to mosquitoes, according to a new study published by Cell.The research was conducted by scientists from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and Tsinghua University. The Chinese scientists have discovered several smelly molecules on the skin of mice infected with Zika or dengue. These molecules made the skin a lot more vulnerable to mosquito bites.One of the molecules, dubbed acetophenone, turned out to be the most attractive for mosquitoes. In order to prove that it makes humans as attractive to mosquitoes as mice, scientists applied the molecule to the hands of human volunteers.While the treatment for acetophenone is currently being looked for, the best way to protect oneself from getting infected is to cover yourself with clothes and use bed nets and insect repellents.Both Zika and dengue viruses are spread in tropical areas and cause a fever. Zika can cause birth defects when it infects pregnant women, but adults generally experience mild or asymptomatic cases. Dengue, in its turn, may cause rashes and aches, and can be fatal.

