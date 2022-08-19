https://sputniknews.com/20220819/indonesia-not-supporting-us-initiative-on-russian-oil-prices-cap-ambassador-says-1099749173.html

Indonesia Not Supporting US Initiative on Russian Oil Prices Cap, Ambassador Says

Indonesia Not Supporting US Initiative on Russian Oil Prices Cap, Ambassador Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indonesia is not supporting initiatives that are not in line with its interests, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares told Sputnik... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-19T05:08+0000

2022-08-19T05:08+0000

2022-08-19T05:10+0000

world

russia

oil

indonesia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107939/86/1079398662_0:26:2909:1662_1920x0_80_0_0_f7ac120554b65f4551d47486f3cfd816.jpg

"Indonesia will never support initiatives that are not in line with its own national interests. Indonesia has always conducted active free foreign policy that is only in line with its national interests," the diplomat said.Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that US attempts to divide energy markets into "good" and "bad" are leading to destabilization of the sector, as well as jumps in fuel prices and inflation. According to the diplomat, as a result of attempts by the United States and its allies to set a price cap for Russian oil, there will be a redistribution of commodity flows "not in favor of Western countries."In July, the US Treasury Department said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is seeking to use her upcoming trip to Asia to push for imposing a price cap on Russian oil - a measure that was discussed by the United States and its partners during the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Germany on June 28-30.Following the G7 meeting, the leaders of the seven most economically advanced states issued a communique saying an oil price cap set at $40-$60 could be implemented through the options such as allowing Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products to be shipped worldwide only if they are purchased at or below an agreed price threshold.

https://sputniknews.com/20220712/russian-oil-price-cap-fraught-with-technical--diplomatic-challenges-us-treasury-concedes-1097213356.html

russia

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, oil, indonesia