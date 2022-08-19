International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220819/indonesia-not-supporting-us-initiative-on-russian-oil-prices-cap-ambassador-says-1099749173.html
Indonesia Not Supporting US Initiative on Russian Oil Prices Cap, Ambassador Says
Indonesia Not Supporting US Initiative on Russian Oil Prices Cap, Ambassador Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indonesia is not supporting initiatives that are not in line with its interests, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares told Sputnik... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-19T05:08+0000
2022-08-19T05:10+0000
world
russia
oil
indonesia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107939/86/1079398662_0:26:2909:1662_1920x0_80_0_0_f7ac120554b65f4551d47486f3cfd816.jpg
"Indonesia will never support initiatives that are not in line with its own national interests. Indonesia has always conducted active free foreign policy that is only in line with its national interests," the diplomat said.Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that US attempts to divide energy markets into "good" and "bad" are leading to destabilization of the sector, as well as jumps in fuel prices and inflation. According to the diplomat, as a result of attempts by the United States and its allies to set a price cap for Russian oil, there will be a redistribution of commodity flows "not in favor of Western countries."In July, the US Treasury Department said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is seeking to use her upcoming trip to Asia to push for imposing a price cap on Russian oil - a measure that was discussed by the United States and its partners during the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Germany on June 28-30.Following the G7 meeting, the leaders of the seven most economically advanced states issued a communique saying an oil price cap set at $40-$60 could be implemented through the options such as allowing Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products to be shipped worldwide only if they are purchased at or below an agreed price threshold.
https://sputniknews.com/20220712/russian-oil-price-cap-fraught-with-technical--diplomatic-challenges-us-treasury-concedes-1097213356.html
russia
indonesia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107939/86/1079398662_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c5a0d9fb56fd0e61ba97a7424c3397f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, oil, indonesia
russia, oil, indonesia

Indonesia Not Supporting US Initiative on Russian Oil Prices Cap, Ambassador Says

05:08 GMT 19.08.2022 (Updated: 05:10 GMT 19.08.2022)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin / Go to the photo bankRussian Omsk Oil Refinery
Russian Omsk Oil Refinery - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2022
© Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indonesia is not supporting initiatives that are not in line with its interests, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares told Sputnik, commenting on the US idea to introduce price cap for Russian oil.
"Indonesia will never support initiatives that are not in line with its own national interests. Indonesia has always conducted active free foreign policy that is only in line with its national interests," the diplomat said.
Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that US attempts to divide energy markets into "good" and "bad" are leading to destabilization of the sector, as well as jumps in fuel prices and inflation.
According to the diplomat, as a result of attempts by the United States and its allies to set a price cap for Russian oil, there will be a redistribution of commodity flows "not in favor of Western countries."
In this photo taken on Thursday, July 14, 2016, Gazprom oil producing facility situated in the Yamal region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Oil Price Cap Fraught With ‘Technical, Diplomatic Challenges', US Treasury Concedes
12 July, 07:48 GMT
In July, the US Treasury Department said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is seeking to use her upcoming trip to Asia to push for imposing a price cap on Russian oil - a measure that was discussed by the United States and its partners during the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Germany on June 28-30.

Following the G7 meeting, the leaders of the seven most economically advanced states issued a communique saying an oil price cap set at $40-$60 could be implemented through the options such as allowing Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products to be shipped worldwide only if they are purchased at or below an agreed price threshold.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала