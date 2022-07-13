https://sputniknews.com/20220713/us-believes-china-india-could-support-russia-oil-price-cap-to-get-eu-to-follow-suit-1097280953.html

US Believes China, India Could Support Russia Oil Price Cap to Get EU to Follow Suit

US Believes China, India Could Support Russia Oil Price Cap to Get EU to Follow Suit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States believes that China and India, two countries who are major buyers of Russian oil, could be a part of the proposed oil... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-13T15:41+0000

2022-07-13T15:41+0000

2022-07-13T15:41+0000

us

oil

china

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094365039_0:0:2560:1441_1920x0_80_0_0_9934dd6454a7bc5ca60f04a72090eec6.jpg

“Obviously, China and India are important purchasers of Russian oil. I can say that we've been [talking] most intensively with partners and allies to help design a proposal," Woodhouse said during a press briefing. "Perhaps this can work, as well as outreach to countries that we would like to see participate or otherwise support the price gap."Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Molly Montgomery said during the briefing that the main intent of the Russian oil price cap is to pay less for energy and have a more stable global oil market.Earlier on Wednesday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the proposed plan on a price cap on Russian oil will take time because of the sheer number of elements that have to be worked through, but the United States has already been engaging with a number of key oil consuming countries, including China and India.During the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Germany on June 28-30, the leaders of the seven most economically advanced countries issued a communique saying that the oil price cap scheme could be implemented through the options such as allowing Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products to be shipped worldwide only if they are purchased at or below an agreed price threshold.

https://sputniknews.com/20220713/russian-oil-price-cap-plan-being-refined-process-will-not-be-completed-in-days-sullivan-says-1097274297.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, oil, china, india