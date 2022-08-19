https://sputniknews.com/20220819/german-craftsmen-urge-chancellor-scholz-to-scrap-sanctions-against-russia-1099771468.html

German Craftsmen Urge Chancellor Scholz to Scrap Sanctions Against Russia

Germany along with its allies slapped harsh sanctions on Russia's businesses, economy, media, sports and even culture shortly after Moscow launched its special...

A group of German craftsmen has called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to scrap sanctions against Russia that were imposed by Berlin in response to Moscow’s ongoing special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.The authors also wrote in a direct message to Scholz that they wonder whether he wants to be “the chancellor who ruined Germany” and whether he “really” wants to “sacrifice” his country.Scholz previously voiced a concern that Western sanctions are hitting “many German citizens hard, and not just at the petrol pump,” saying that restrictions must remain “proportionate” so that the countries which implemented the sanctions aren't damaged more than Moscow.Berlin joined its EU partners and the US in slapping Russia with more than 2,000 new sanctions over Moscow’s decision to launch a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.In the wake of the anti-Russian sanctions, which took aim at the country’s economy, finances, media and culture, inflation has skyrocketed in many Western nations, driving energy prices to record numbers. In Germany, inflation reached its highest level in almost a century as a result of soaring energy and food prices.Last month, President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia would not be separated from the rest of the world by sanctions, which he said had backfired on those who imposed them.

