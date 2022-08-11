https://sputniknews.com/20220811/the-last-laugh-eu-sanctions-on-russia-backfiring-as-moscow-winning-energy-war-analysts-say-1099490901.html

'The Last Laugh': EU Sanctions on Russia Backfiring as Moscow Winning 'Energy War,' Analysts Say

The European Union has laid out a plan to reduce gas consumption by 15% by March 2023, but it won’t be enough to compensate for the loss of 40% of its gas... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

Western sanctions that followed the launching of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine in February were nakedly aimed at reducing Russia energy exports to zero and making the Russian economy “scream,” as they had similarly attempted with Venezuela and Iran. However, with Moscow securing new markets and prices rebounding, it’s Europeans who are on the losing end of things, experts told Sputnik on Thursday.According to Bloomberg, prices across Europe are expected to increase sharply later this year, when European sanctions against Russian crude oil exports take effect, with some places predicting a doubling in prices. All this while Russia’s crude oil production and income continue to recover to pre-February levels, thanks to expanded exports to Asian buyers and a healthy relationship with OPEC+.Dr. Mamdouh G. Salameh, a visiting professor of energy economics at the ESCP Business School in London, told Sputnik that “energy is far more formidable weapon in the hand of President Putin than hydrogen bombs.”“The world, particularly the European Union (EU), is very dependent on Russian oil and gas supplies. That is why Western sanctions have so far largely refrained from sanctioning Russian oil and gas exports to the EU and that is why Russia is winning the energy war,” the economist asserted.He noted that in the US and EU alike, high gas prices are having widespread effects across their economies, helping to push the EU into a recession.“The more sanctions Western countries impose on Russia, the higher the prices of oil and gas surge and the more revenues Russia gets from its energy exports,” Salameh said, adding that “Western analysts and some experts are daydreaming and also deluding themselves if they think that the Russian energy sector is failing. They are trying to talk down Russia’s energy sector but they are doomed to fail miserably.”Vladimir Demidov, an international expert on the resources and energy markets, told Sputnik that regardless of the path of European policy, at this point, Russian energy is not coming back. European nations will adapt, but the higher energy costs will stay and will cause Europe’s global standing to decline.“I don't think there's going to be a global crisis, given that [there is] a fairly rapid filling of underground storage facilities,” he said. “I think that talking about freezing is a fiction, of course, provided that -40 [Celsius] does not hold in Europe. And then, I think, it will be more difficult.”“And in the future, Gazprom will only supply less. I think its share will fall to 50 billion [cubic meters per day] in the next two or three years, at most. The problem is that everything that is mined by them [Europe] is very expensive. The role of Europe as an economically independent unit of the world economy will simply disappear. Europe will cease to be independent,” Demidov said.“In Europe, four premiers are gone, including in Great Britain. I do not think that it [governments dissolving] will continue; if the winter is really warm enough, then other premiers will not fly. And everyone is fine, they will say that ‘you see, we did it! These hordes have not conquered us!’ After that, the fall of the European economy will start. The sanctions they have introduced have not been thought through, they will cause themselves more damage than Russia in the next 3-5 years.”

