https://sputniknews.com/20220819/erdogan-and-guterres-to-meet-with-zelensky-will-they-push-for-peace-talks-1099738388.html

Erdogan and Guterres to Meet with Zelensky: Will They Push for Peace Talks?

Erdogan and Guterres to Meet with Zelensky: Will They Push for Peace Talks?

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan touch on all things from international politics to issues going on right here in the US from... 19.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-19T10:12+0000

2022-08-19T10:12+0000

2022-08-19T10:12+0000

radio sputnik

fault lines

brazil

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

china

donald trump

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099738242_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_18c9ba1a69fc7f5b9b296116a647a216.png

Erdogan and Guterres to meet with Zelensky: Will they push for peace talks? On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan touch on all things from international politics to issues going on right here in the U.S. from Erdogan and Guterres meeting with Zelensky to the U.S. primaries and Joe Biden's approval ratings.

Camila Escalante - Journalist/correspondentElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentTyler Nixon - Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, Constitutionalist, Advocate, Writer, Technologist, Critical Historian, Extremist in the Defense of LibertyIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by journalist Camila Escalante to discuss the upcoming Brazilian elections and also touch on other points in South America such as Bolivia.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss Ukraine. Turkey's President Erdogan and UN secretary general Guterres are to meet with Zelensky - could they possibly be pushing for peace talks? Plus how he believes the US has pushed China to the brink of a possible war.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon to discuss all things domestic politics regarding Joe Biden's approval rates, Trump supported candidates winning their primaries, and the controversial Liz Chaney running for office.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

brazil

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

radio sputnik, fault lines, brazil, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, china, donald trump, аудио, radio