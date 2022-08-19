https://sputniknews.com/20220819/erdogan-and-guterres-to-meet-with-zelensky-will-they-push-for-peace-talks-1099738388.html
Erdogan and Guterres to Meet with Zelensky: Will They Push for Peace Talks?
Erdogan and Guterres to Meet with Zelensky: Will They Push for Peace Talks?
Camila Escalante - Journalist/correspondent
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Tyler Nixon - Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, Constitutionalist, Advocate, Writer, Technologist, Critical Historian, Extremist in the Defense of Liberty
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by journalist Camila Escalante to discuss the upcoming Brazilian elections and also touch on other points in South America such as Bolivia.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss Ukraine. Turkey's President Erdogan and UN secretary general Guterres are to meet with Zelensky - could they possibly be pushing for peace talks? Plus how he believes the US has pushed China to the brink of a possible war.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon to discuss all things domestic politics regarding Joe Biden's approval rates, Trump supported candidates winning their primaries, and the controversial Liz Chaney running for office.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Erdogan and Guterres to Meet with Zelensky: Will They Push for Peace Talks?
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan touch on all things from international politics to issues going on right here in the US from Erdogan and Guterres meeting with Zelensky to the US primaries and Joe Biden's approval ratings.
Camila Escalante - Journalist/correspondent
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Tyler Nixon - Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, Constitutionalist, Advocate, Writer, Technologist, Critical Historian, Extremist in the Defense of Liberty
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by journalist Camila Escalante to discuss the upcoming Brazilian elections and also touch on other points in South America such as Bolivia.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss Ukraine. Turkey's President Erdogan and UN secretary general Guterres are to meet with Zelensky - could they possibly be pushing for peace talks? Plus how he believes the US has pushed China to the brink of a possible war.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon to discuss all things domestic politics regarding Joe Biden's approval rates, Trump supported candidates winning their primaries, and the controversial Liz Chaney running for office.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik