Russia Respecting One China Principle on Taiwan Issue, US Strategy Will Fail - Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is respecting the One China principle when it comes to Taiwan, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International

He stressed that the recent visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan could undermine regional and international stability. The diplomat believes it is a sign of the US inability to admit that it has lost the monopolistic right to rule the world.

