Janet Jackson's 1989 Hit 'Rhythm Nation' May Literally Crash Laptops, Microsoft Says



The 1989 song "Rhythm Nation" by Janet Jackson has a funky/new jack swing-ish beat that encourages dancing, but it also has a special frequency that can cause some laptops, fortunately from the bygone era of Windows XP, to crash, Microsoft developer Raymond Chen said.Chen, the chief software engineer at Microsoft, reported the problem on his blog The Old New Thing this week. He claimed that the song's frequency coincided with the laptop hard drive's resonant frequency, which is an object's inherent frequency. The way a glass breaks when exposed to certain noises is similar to how a laptop crashes, Chen asserted, as the sound from the source sends an unseen vibration through the air and onto the glass.According to Chen, the manufacturer discovered that Jackson's song also crashed laptops built by its rivals.Then, manufacturers included a "custom filter in the audio pipeline that detected and removed the offending frequencies during audio playback," and this fixed the problem. Chen added that they likely attached a digital version of a "Do Not Remove" sticker on that audio filter. However, he expressed some concern that, after adding the workaround many years ago, nobody would remember its purpose.Chen did not say what kind of sounds caused such a resonance. But that apparently does not matter now, given the transition of laptops and desktop computers to SSDs.In addition, Chen attached to the post an old educational video from the data center, which demonstrates the effect of sound wave vibrations, namely human screams, on the operation of hard drives in a rack.By and large, resonance is a physical phenomenon in which the frequency of one object's sound waves and those of another object coincide. This may result in a sharp rise in amplitude. This is why some bridges have previously collapsed.

