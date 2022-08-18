International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220818/covid-19-patients-at-higher-risk-of-contracting-brain-linked-disorders-study-shows-1099735272.html
COVID-19 Patients at Higher Risk of Contracting Brain-Linked Disorders, Study Shows
COVID-19 Patients at Higher Risk of Contracting Brain-Linked Disorders, Study Shows
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - People who suffered from COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing cognitive deficit, dementia, and psychotic disorders than those with... 18.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-18T14:47+0000
2022-08-18T14:47+0000
science & tech
covid-19
mental disorder
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1d/1081594306_37:0:1884:1039_1920x0_80_0_0_1b06d7f183250fc27c215ab627b2168a.jpg
“Post-COVID neurological and psychiatric outcomes followed different risk trajectories: the risk of cognitive deficit, dementia, psychotic disorder, and epilepsy or seizures remained increased at 2 years after a COVID-19 diagnosis, while the risks of other diagnoses (notably, mood and anxiety disorders) subsided early and showed no overall excess over the 2-year follow-up,” the study read.According to the study, the risk of developing various cognitive disorders also varied for different age groups and the COVID-19 variant that they were exposed to. Thus, in adults aged 65 and over who had COVID-19 there was an increased rate of occurrence of brain fog, dementia and psychotic disorder, while children were not at increased risk of mood or anxiety disorders but shared adults’ risk of several other diagnoses, the study said, adding that COVID-19 Delta variant had a potential to cause more disorders than the Alpha or Omicron variants.The study analyzed data from 1,487,712 COVID-19 patients and compared them to similar data from 1,284,437 patients with other respiratory diseases. The study used two years of data from patients in the United States, Australia, UK, Spain, Bulgaria, India, Malaysia, and Taiwan.
https://sputniknews.com/20220318/severe-covid-19-linked-to-far-reaching-mental-health-consequences-in-major-study-1093978819.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1d/1081594306_268:0:1653:1039_1920x0_80_0_0_8a14d17222be7bd7f2c263632bec39e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
covid-19, mental disorder
covid-19, mental disorder

COVID-19 Patients at Higher Risk of Contracting Brain-Linked Disorders, Study Shows

14:47 GMT 18.08.2022
CC0 / / Brain
Brain - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - People who suffered from COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing cognitive deficit, dementia, and psychotic disorders than those with other respiratory diseases, a study published by the Lancet Psychiatry showed.
“Post-COVID neurological and psychiatric outcomes followed different risk trajectories: the risk of cognitive deficit, dementia, psychotic disorder, and epilepsy or seizures remained increased at 2 years after a COVID-19 diagnosis, while the risks of other diagnoses (notably, mood and anxiety disorders) subsided early and showed no overall excess over the 2-year follow-up,” the study read.
Brain mental health - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2022
Science & Tech
Severe COVID-19 Linked to Far-Reaching Mental Health Consequences in Major Study
18 March, 06:25 GMT
According to the study, the risk of developing various cognitive disorders also varied for different age groups and the COVID-19 variant that they were exposed to. Thus, in adults aged 65 and over who had COVID-19 there was an increased rate of occurrence of brain fog, dementia and psychotic disorder, while children were not at increased risk of mood or anxiety disorders but shared adults’ risk of several other diagnoses, the study said, adding that COVID-19 Delta variant had a potential to cause more disorders than the Alpha or Omicron variants.
The study analyzed data from 1,487,712 COVID-19 patients and compared them to similar data from 1,284,437 patients with other respiratory diseases. The study used two years of data from patients in the United States, Australia, UK, Spain, Bulgaria, India, Malaysia, and Taiwan.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала