https://sputniknews.com/20220318/severe-covid-19-linked-to-far-reaching-mental-health-consequences-in-major-study-1093978819.html

Severe COVID-19 Linked to Far-Reaching Mental Health Consequences in Major Study

Severe COVID-19 Linked to Far-Reaching Mental Health Consequences in Major Study

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, massive research has been carried out concerning the mental health of patients, but a novel international study with... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-18T06:25+0000

2022-03-18T06:25+0000

2022-03-18T06:25+0000

tech

science

covid-19

mental health

depression

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092654488_0:124:1920:1204_1920x0_80_0_0_99adcc89855e66b3e6f8a2fcd6ec14f9.jpg

Depression and anxiety can follow in the wake of COVID-19, and the symptoms can last up to 16 months. This is especially evident among people who have suffered from a more serious course of the disease, a large study with participants from six countries has indicated.People who were bedridden with COVID-19 for at least a week have a greater degree of problems with anxiety and depression following the infection, compared with patients with milder symptoms, the study featuring 250,000 people from Sweden, Iceland, Denmark, Estonia, Norway, and the UK concluded.Remarkably, compared with completely healthy patients, the incidence of anxiety and depression was lower for individuals with mild or no symptoms, but up to 60 percent higher for those who stayed in bed for a week or more.Nevertheless, the researchers emphasised that a causal relationship cannot be established, instead stressing the possible importance of underlying factors such age, incidence of previous psychiatric diagnoses, and disposition toward strong mental reactions.The study is among the first to examine long-term mental symptoms in the general population following a COVID-19 infection. Previous research has mostly focused on mental health in in-patients and had shorter follow-up after diagnosis.The participants themselves estimated their symptoms of depression, anxiety, difficulty sleeping, and COVID-related stress in a questionnaire and reported how long they were in bed due to the disease. Overall, the participants have been studied for 16 months. Since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2019, over 466 million cases have been recorded worldwide, with 6 million deaths.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

tech, science, covid-19, mental health, depression