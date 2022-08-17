https://sputniknews.com/20220817/us-asks-israel-to-review-rules-of-engagement-in-west-bank-after-abu-aklehs-killing---reports-1099709816.html

US Asks Israel to Review Rules of Engagement in West Bank After Abu Akleh's Killing - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is pressing Israel to reassess its "rules of engagement" for military operations in the West Bank following the... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

On May 11, Abu Akleh was shot and killed while reporting on an Israeli raid in the West Bank. Witnesses said that Israeli soldiers shot the journalist, who was wearing a vest identifying her as press. During her funeral procession, Israeli police beat the mourners with batons.The Biden administration wants Israel to change the list of circumstances when its military can use live fire in the West Bank, the report said.Secretary of State Antony Blinken, following his meeting with the Abu Akleh family in Washington in July, reportedly called Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz to ask him to publish the final conclusions of the Israeli military's investigation into the journalist's death as soon as possible.Blinken told Gantz the fact that Abu Akleh was shot while she was wearing a bulletproof vest marked "press" means that either the rules of engagement were not followed or they need to be reviewed. He added that the review would be a step toward accountability in the Abu Akleh case, the sources said.Gantz replied that situations on the ground are not always black and white during military operations in the West Bank, according to the report.

