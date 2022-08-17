https://sputniknews.com/20220817/fraction-of-worlds-population-china-mocks-wests-claim-that-global-community-isolated-russia-1099700391.html

Fraction of World's Population: China Mocks West's Claim That ‘Global Community’ Isolated Russia

Following the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, western countries urged others to impose fresh sanctions against Moscow. The West... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao has dispelled western claims about the "international community" slapping Russia with sanctions. Lijian clarified that governments representing only around 15% of the global population have applied sanctions, with the remaining 85% choosing not to take part in the restrictive measures.He added that only a majority of the global population may be referred to as “the international community,” not the 15% that have backed sanctions.Furthermore, western allies are divided regarding sanctioning Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, which started on February 24. NATO member Turkey, for example, refused to follow the US and EU's lead and did not impose sanctions.A number of other countries which maintain friendly or allied relations to the West, such as Israel and Saudi Arabia, also refrained from joining the anti-Russia sanctions. The US pressured China to both join the sanctions and limit its cooperation with Russia in the military and economic spheres, prompting a firm rebuttal from Beijing which insisted on maintaining ties to Moscow.The Kremlin has repeatedly scolded the West for imposing unilateral and illegal economic coercive measures against Russia under various pretexts since 2014. Moscow points out that these economic measures often hurt western citizens more than Russia, and advised those involved to tend to the needs and interests of their own people rather than meddling in Russia's domestic affairs.

