China-Russia Trade Up 29% to $97.71Bln in 2022
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between China and Russia rose 29% and amounted to $97.91 billion in the first seven months of 2022, according to Sunday's figures of...
China-Russia Trade Up 29% to $97.71Bln in 2022

18:04 GMT 07.08.2022
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between China and Russia rose 29% and amounted to $97.91 billion in the first seven months of 2022, according to Sunday's figures of the Chinese General Administration of Customs.
During the said period, China exported $36.26 billion in goods to Russia, up 5.2% compared to the previous year. Imports from Russia grew 48.8% and amounted to $61.44 billion.
In July, trade between Russia and China was $16.79 billion, with $10.02 billion in exports from China and $6.77 billion in imports.
At the end of 2021, the bilateral trade increased by 35.8% to a record high of $146.887 billion.
In February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, set a goal to reach $200 billion in bilateral trade by 2024, after the previous threshold of $100 billion was attained in 2018.
