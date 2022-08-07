https://sputniknews.com/20220807/china-russia-trade-up-29-to-9771bln-in-2022-1099361859.html

China-Russia Trade Up 29% to $97.71Bln in 2022

During the said period, China exported $36.26 billion in goods to Russia, up 5.2% compared to the previous year. Imports from Russia grew 48.8% and amounted to $61.44 billion.In July, trade between Russia and China was $16.79 billion, with $10.02 billion in exports from China and $6.77 billion in imports.At the end of 2021, the bilateral trade increased by 35.8% to a record high of $146.887 billion.In February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, set a goal to reach $200 billion in bilateral trade by 2024, after the previous threshold of $100 billion was attained in 2018.

