Cosmonaut Artemyev Returns to ISS From Spacewalk Due to Battery Issues

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev is returning from the spacewalk to the ISS due to issues with the battery, he may lose connection... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier, Artemyev and fellow cosmonaut Denis Matveev began their spacewalk from the ISS, they had to continue preparing the ERA manipulator for work."Immediately go into the hatch and dock to the station," Vladimir Solovyov, the flight director of the Russian segment of the ISS, ordered.

