Cosmonaut Artemyev Returns to ISS From Spacewalk Due to Battery Issues

WATCH LIVE: Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
Earlier, Artemyev and fellow cosmonaut Denis Matveev began their spacewalk from the ISS, they had to continue preparing the ERA manipulator for work."Immediately go into the hatch and dock to the station," Vladimir Solovyov, the flight director of the Russian segment of the ISS, ordered.
16:37 GMT 17.08.2022
In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev is returning from the spacewalk to the ISS due to issues with the battery, he may lose connection, according to the broadcast on the Roscosmos website.
Earlier, Artemyev and fellow cosmonaut Denis Matveev began their spacewalk from the ISS, they had to continue preparing the ERA manipulator for work.
"Oleg, this is a very low voltage, you definitely need to return. Therefore, if the battery runs out completely, it’s not only a pump and a fan, communication may be lost. And it’s impossible [to work] without communication,"a ground expert told Artemyev.
"Immediately go into the hatch and dock to the station," Vladimir Solovyov, the flight director of the Russian segment of the ISS, ordered.
