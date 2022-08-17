International
LIVE: Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
- Sputnik International, 1920
Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev as well as their crewmate Sergei Korsakov arrived at the ISS on the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft on March 18...
Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev are performing a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Russian space program.As specified by Roscosmos, the tasks of the spacewalk will be the installation of additional viewing elbow cameras for the manipulator, the transfer and connection of an external EMMI control panel, and the dismantling of the launch rings to facilitate the European robotic arm (ERA) manipulator.The previous spacewalk took place on July 21.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
13:01 GMT 17.08.2022
Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev as well as their crewmate Sergei Korsakov arrived at the ISS on the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft on March 18, and their return is expected at the end of September.
Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev are performing a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Russian space program.
As specified by Roscosmos, the tasks of the spacewalk will be the installation of additional viewing elbow cameras for the manipulator, the transfer and connection of an external EMMI control panel, and the dismantling of the launch rings to facilitate the European robotic arm (ERA) manipulator.
The previous spacewalk took place on July 21.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
