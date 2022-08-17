https://sputniknews.com/20220817/russian-cosmonauts-conduct-spacewalk-outside-iss--1099681324.html
Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev as well as their crewmate Sergei Korsakov arrived at the ISS on the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft on March 18... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-17T13:01+0000
2022-08-17T13:01+0000
2022-08-17T13:01+0000
world
iss
spacewalk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099697288_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_808cbdba6d2c5d41b4082b45a28b4923.jpg
Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev are performing a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Russian space program.As specified by Roscosmos, the tasks of the spacewalk will be the installation of additional viewing elbow cameras for the manipulator, the transfer and connection of an external EMMI control panel, and the dismantling of the launch rings to facilitate the European robotic arm (ERA) manipulator.The previous spacewalk took place on July 21.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099697288_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7d1f6b2dcf92bafa99c3cce4e1744291.jpg
Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
2022-08-17T13:01+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iss, spacewalk, видео
Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev as well as their crewmate Sergei Korsakov arrived at the ISS on the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft on March 18, and their return is expected at the end of September.
Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev are performing a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Russian space program.
As specified by Roscosmos, the tasks of the spacewalk will be the installation of additional viewing elbow cameras for the manipulator, the transfer and connection of an external EMMI control panel, and the dismantling of the launch rings to facilitate the European robotic arm (ERA) manipulator.
The previous spacewalk took place on July 21.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!