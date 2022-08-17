https://sputniknews.com/20220817/russian-cosmonauts-conduct-spacewalk-outside-iss--1099681324.html

Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS

Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev as well as their crewmate Sergei Korsakov arrived at the ISS on the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft on March 18... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T13:01+0000

world

iss

spacewalk

Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev are performing a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Russian space program.As specified by Roscosmos, the tasks of the spacewalk will be the installation of additional viewing elbow cameras for the manipulator, the transfer and connection of an external EMMI control panel, and the dismantling of the launch rings to facilitate the European robotic arm (ERA) manipulator.The previous spacewalk took place on July 21.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

2022

