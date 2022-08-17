https://sputniknews.com/20220817/black-communist-women-and-black-august-resistance-1099672228.html

Black Communist Women and Black August Resistance

Black Communist Women and Black August Resistance

NPR’s Mythmaking On Afghanistan Invasion, Why Xenophobia Is Rising In South Africa, Facebook Helps Cops Prosecute Nebraska Abortion 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T04:39+0000

2022-08-17T04:39+0000

2022-08-17T09:55+0000

radio

by any means necessary

south africa

afghanistan

meta

abortion

black august

radio sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099672080_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_07168af74502504153d0e39d6ef40892.png

Black Communist Women and Black August Resistance NPR’s Mythmaking On Afghanistan Invasion, Why Xenophobia Is Rising In South Africa, Facebook Helps Cops Prosecute Nebraska Abortion

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Bryce Greene, Contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss the disinformation pushed by the mainstream media on the US invasion of Afghanistan and the myth of the Taliban’s refusal to surrender Osama Bin Laden in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks, how this disinformation shrouded the actual premeditated motivation for the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, the Bush administration’s construction and the importance placed on neo-conservative policies, and the brutality of the Biden administration’s strategy of using sanctions on the Afghan people to overthrow the Taliban.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Pitthouse, an academic and journalist based in South Africa, coordinator of the Johannesburg, South Africa, office of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research; the director of the Forge, a cultural space; and the editor-at-large of Inkani Books to discuss rising xenophobia in South Africa and its effects on migrants in the country, how the leadership of the country and the turn away from Pan-Africanism has contributed to this problem, how the collapse of the ANC has allowed intensely neoliberal and xenophobic politics to rise to a level of prominence, and the response from police to xednophobic violence.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the prosecution of an abortion in Nebraska and Meta’s assistance to the police by providing user Facebook messages to be used as evidence, how Meta may be getting around privacy and app tracking controls via links that are interacted with in their apps, and new vulnerabilities exposed in Zoom’s auto-update feature that threaten to leave Mac computers vulnerable and Zoom’s broader issues that have been revealed since its rise to prominence.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly, associate professor of African American Studies at Wayne State University and co-editor of the upcoming book, “Organize, Fight, Win: Black Communist Women’s Political Writing” to discuss the writings of Black Communist women and their place in the commemoration of Black August, why characterizing Marxism as a eurocentric and white ideology ignores generations of thought and action by non-white and non-European people, and why advocating for the release of political prisoners is central to commemorating Black August.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

south africa

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

radio, by any means necessary, south africa, afghanistan, meta, abortion, black august, аудио, radio sputnik