https://sputniknews.com/20220817/best-deal-indian-foreign-minister-hits-back-at-western-criticism-for-buying-russian-oil-1099684463.html

'Best Deal': Indian Foreign Minister Hits Back at Western Criticism For Buying Russian Oil

'Best Deal': Indian Foreign Minister Hits Back at Western Criticism For Buying Russian Oil

According to official statistics, Russia is now India's second-biggest oil supplier after Iraq, surpassing Saudi Arabia in the April-June quarter. Russia is... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-17T08:27+0000

2022-08-17T08:27+0000

2022-08-17T08:27+0000

india

subrahmanyam jaishankar

russia

russia

crude

oil imports

petroleum

petroleum

indian ministry of external affairs

minister

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099685424_0:0:3069:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_8c041042e6ba15da9ed2d68d198d800e.jpg

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has defended India's purchase of Russian oil amid criticism from Western countries, including the US, after Brussels and Washington slapped economic sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's government due to its special military operation in Ukraine. Jaishankar justified India's move, saying that the largest democracy in the world was doing it to ensure its citizens are not burdened with high prices of petroleum products.He further stated that India was not doing anything discreetly, and that the country has explained its position to the US and friendly European nations.Jaishankar has voiced his support for the country's Russian crude imports on multiple platforms since the special military operation in Ukraine was launched on February 24.During a 2+2 ministerial summit between the US and Indian defense and foreign ministers in April, Jaishankar stated that India's oil imports from Russia in an entire month were less than Europe's purchases in a day. India's purchase of oil from Russia has risen to record levels since February, reaching as high as 950,000 barrels a day in June, as per Reuters.

https://sputniknews.com/20220628/india-will-continue-to-ensure-its-energy-security-modi-rebuffs-g7s-call-on-russian-oil-imports-1096735784.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

subrahmanyam jaishankar, russia, russia, crude, oil imports, petroleum, petroleum, indian ministry of external affairs, minister