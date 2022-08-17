https://sputniknews.com/20220817/best-deal-indian-foreign-minister-hits-back-at-western-criticism-for-buying-russian-oil-1099684463.html
'Best Deal': Indian Foreign Minister Hits Back at Western Criticism For Buying Russian Oil
According to official statistics, Russia is now India's second-biggest oil supplier after Iraq, surpassing Saudi Arabia in the April-June quarter. Russia is currently offering major discounts on crude to some partners, with the difference between the price of oil from the Saudi Kingdom and Russia reaching $19 per barrel.
Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has defended India's purchase of Russian oil amid criticism from Western countries, including the US, after Brussels and Washington slapped economic sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's government due to its special military operation in Ukraine.
Jaishankar justified India's move, saying that the largest democracy in the world was doing it to ensure its citizens are not burdened with high prices of petroleum products.
"I have a country with per capita income of $2,000. These aren't the people who can afford higher energy prices. It is my obligation and moral duty to ensure that I get them the best deal that I can," Jaishankar said in his interaction with the Indian diaspora in Bangkok on Tuesday.
He further stated that India was not doing anything discreetly, and that the country has explained its position to the US and friendly European nations.
Jaishankar has voiced his support for the country's Russian crude imports on multiple platforms since the special military operation in Ukraine was launched on February 24.
During a 2+2 ministerial summit between the US and Indian defense and foreign ministers in April, Jaishankar stated that India's oil imports from Russia in an entire month were less than Europe's purchases in a day.
In response to a question concerning Western pressure on India about the Russian oil price cap, Jaishankar said last week, "Our decisions regarding oil purchases are aimed at maintaining our energy security. We have already stated it and will continue following this principle."
India's purchase of oil from Russia has risen to record levels since February, reaching as high as 950,000 barrels a day in June, as per Reuters.