Alleged Russian Cryptocurrency Launderer Extradited to US From Netherlands - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian national Denis Dubnikov, arrested on suspicion of involvement in cybercrimes, has been extradited to the United States from the... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

"An alleged cryptocurrency money launderer was extradited this week from the Netherlands to the United States to face charges in the District of Oregon," the release said on Wednesday. "Denis Mihaqlovic Dubnikov, 29, a Russian citizen, made his initial appearance in federal court today in Portland. A five-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 4."If convicted, Dubnikov faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.Dubnikov and co-conspirators, the release added, allegedly laundered ransom payments extracted from victims of Ryuk ransomware attacks.In July of 2019, Dubnikov allegedly laundered more than $400,000 in Ryuk ransom proceeds, according to the statement.Dubnikov has already pleaded not guilty, according to court documents, while authorities told Sputnik no bail has been set.

