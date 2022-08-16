https://sputniknews.com/20220816/trump-reportedly-gets-back-passports-after-fbis-mar-a-lago-search-1099655000.html

Trump Reportedly Gets Back Passports After FBI's Mar-a-Lago Search

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The passports of former US President Donald Trump, taken during the recent FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home, have been returned to him... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

In a statement on the Truth Social social network on Monday, Trump claimed that FBI agents "stole my three passports, along with everything else."Later the same day, Sputnik reached out to the FBI for comment. "In executing search warrants, the FBI follows search and seizure procedures ordered by courts, then returns items that do not need to be retained for law enforcement purposes," the FBI replied.On August 8, the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and examined the premises for nine hours to seize 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled "Top Secret," according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.Trump has repeatedly said he has done nothing wrong and the efforts over several years by Democrats and establishment Republicans to investigate him have yielded no results. Trump called the raid a weaponization of the US justice system against him as a political opponent of sitting President Joe Biden. The former president insisted the materials at Mar-a-Lago were declassified.

