Pennsylvania Man Charged for Saying FBI Agents Deserve to Die After Trump Raid - Filing

Pennsylvania Man Charged for Saying FBI Agents Deserve to Die After Trump Raid - Filing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A man from the US state of Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged for writing posts on social media that FBI agents and police... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-15T23:36+0000

2022-08-15T23:36+0000

2022-08-15T23:36+0000

The FBI claims that threats against agency personnel have markedly increased after raiding Trump's residency at Mar-a-Lago in Florida to recover allegedly classified documents about US nuclear weapons.Earlier this month, Bies posted multiple statements on the social media platform Gab threatening to kill FBI agents, according to the affidavit.Bies posted on Gab that the federal government has declared war on the American people and anyone working for the FBI deserves to die. In addition, Bies posted that a war has started after an armed man tried to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, after which he was killed, the court document said.On August 8, the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and examined the premises for nine hours to seize 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled "Top Secret," according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.Trump has repeatedly said he has done nothing wrong and the efforts over several years by Democrats and establishment Republicans to investigate him on anything they may potentially find questionable have yielded no results. Trump also characterized the raid of his residence as the Democrats' attempt to weaponize US government agencies against him for being a political opponent of sitting President Joe Biden in order to prevent him to run in the 2024 presidential election. The former president also said the materials at Mar-a-Lago were declassified.

