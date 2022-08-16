LIVE UPDATES: The West Wants to Return Africa to Colonialism, Russian Defense Minister Says

Transfer of Nuclear Training Practice From Europe Within AUKUS Framework Will Blow Up Asia-Pacific Region, Perhaps This is Goal of the US - Shoigu

The use of NATO developments on joint nuclear training within the AUKUS alliance is not excluded, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday, adding that it will "blow up" the Asia-Pacific region.



According to the minister, the AUKUS alliance has the potential to develop into a military-political union. It cannot be ruled out that NATO's developments in joint nuclear planning and joint nuclear training of the allies will be transferred to this region.



"The transfer of the practice of nuclear training from Europe will blow up the region. Although it can be assumed that this is precisely the goal set by the United States," the minister said at the Moscow security conference.