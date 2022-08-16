https://sputniknews.com/20220816/putin-collective-west-purposely-destroying-european-security-system-nato-moving-east-1099639271.html

Putin: Collective West Purposely Destroying European Security System, NATO Moving East

Putin: Collective West Purposely Destroying European Security System, NATO Moving East

Russia is hosting the Tenth Moscow Conference on International Security, an event that brings together defense ministers, heads of international organizatons...

The collective West is purposely destroying the European security system with NATO moving further east, said Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, adressing the X Moscow Conference on International Security.The Russian President emphasized that this “hegemony” was fraught with stagnation for the whole world, for the entire civilization.According to the Russian President, all this is done with one goal - to maintain global dominance.The Russian President pointed out that these actions are being hypocritically justified by the need to strengthen security in Europe, but in reality, just the opposite is happening. At the same time, proposals on mutual security measures put forward by Russia in December last year were yet again ignored, he said.According to the Russian leader, the collective West needs conflict to maintain hegemony. That is why the people of Ukraine were allotted the fate of “cannon fodder”.Under these conditions, stressed the Russian President, the decision was taken to launch a special military operation in Ukraine in full accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.“The goals of this operation are clearly and precisely defined: to ensure the security of Russia and our citizens, to protect the inhabitants of Donbass from genocide.”Referencing the current developments, the president pointed to glaring proof that the US was trying to prolong the Ukraine conflict.Weighing in on the spiraling tensions around Taiwan, the Russian President said that the United States had yet again intentionally tried to "add fuel to the fire."“The American reckless gamble in relation to Taiwan is not just a visit by an individual irresponsible politician, but part of a purposeful, conscious US strategy to destabilize… the situation in the region and the world, a brazen demonstration of disrespect for the sovereignty of other countries and for its international obligations. We see this as a carefully planned provocation," Putin said.Vladimir Putin told the gathering that Russia will continue to strengthen its armed forces, ensure national interests and protect allies, while also taking other steps to build a more democratic world. He stressed that only a multipolar world built on international law opens up new opportunities for combating common threats.

