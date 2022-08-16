https://sputniknews.com/20220816/fbi-declines-to-confirm-whether-it-has-trumps-passports-1099633884.html

FBI Declines to Confirm Whether It Has Trump's Passports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI declined to confirm to Sputnik whether it was in possession of former President Donald Trump's passports following a raid of his... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, Trump said the FBI took three of his passports when they raided his residency to recover classified nuclear documents."The FBI declines to comment," the spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.However, media reported, citing a Justice Department official, that the FBI is not in possession of his passports anymore.The Justice Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik for comment on the matter.On August 8, the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and examined the premises for nine hours to seize 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled "Top Secret," according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.Trump has repeatedly said he has done nothing wrong and the efforts over several years by Democrats and establishment Republicans to investigate him have yielded no results. Trump also characterized the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him as a political opponent of sitting President Joe Biden. The former president also said the materials at Mar-a-Lago were declassified.

