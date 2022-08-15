https://sputniknews.com/20220815/trump-says-fbi-took-his-passports-during-raid-at-florida-residence-1099627990.html

Trump Says FBI Took His Passports During Raid at Florida Residence

Trump Says FBI Took His Passports During Raid at Florida Residence

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump on Monday said the FBI took his passports during a recent raid at his residence in the state of... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-15T18:28+0000

2022-08-15T18:28+0000

2022-08-15T18:28+0000

americas

donald trump

us

fbi

mar-a-lago

raid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107418/53/1074185329_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_adb5d068ee8e12aa73585d3453eb18bf.jpg

"Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else," Trump said in a message on his social media site, Truth Social.He compared such behavior with an assault on a political opponent at a "level never seen before" in the US. "Third World!" he added.The FBI raided Trump's residence in Florida on August 8, allegedly as part of an investigation into potential violations of the Espionage Act. Federal investigators took 11 sets of documents, some of which were labeled as "Top Secret," from the residence, according to a search warrant unsealed on Friday.Trump issued a statement on Friday denying he kept sensitive documents at his residence and emphasized that all of the materials were declassified and securely stored. The former US leader repeatedly condemned the raid, saying that the US justice system was being used as a weapon against him and the government could have simply asked for the documents.Meanwhile, Republicans in the US House of Representatives have sent letters to key Biden administration officials requesting them to save and hand over any records related to the FBI raid of former US President Donald Trump’s residence, the House Judiciary Committee said on Monday.The letters, signed by 18 Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, were addressed to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. The lawmakers requested the addressees to provide them the records detailing the search of Trump’s residence, showing how the search warrant was obtained and all communications between the Justice Department and White House related to the execution of the warrant, the release said.The letters request the Biden administration officials to comply with the lawmakers’ request within two weeks, the release added.Earlier on Monday, the US Senate Intelligence Committee also requested access to documents that had been seized by the FBI at Trump's residence for an assessment of potential risks to national security as a result of their mishandling, according to media reports.

https://sputniknews.com/20220815/first-assange-now-trump-how-espionage-act-of-1917-became-a-political-tool-1099622522.html

americas

mar-a-lago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

donald trump, us, fbi, mar-a-lago, raid