International
BREAKING: Military Supply Depot in Crimea Damaged in Sabotage Attack, Russian Military Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220816/ex-australian-prime-minister-justifies-secret-self-appointments-by-covid-19-circumstances-1099644725.html
Ex-Australian Prime Minister Justifies Secret Self-Appointments by COVID-19 Circumstances
Ex-Australian Prime Minister Justifies Secret Self-Appointments by COVID-19 Circumstances
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is under investigation over giving himself powers to co-minister the health, finance... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-16T09:46+0000
2022-08-16T09:48+0000
world
australia & oceania
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092819317_0:128:3072:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_3ab47d7346f4ced3e14ef8f8719fd7dd.jpg
Incumbent Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday that the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet requested Attorney General Mark Dreyfus' legal consultation on the matter, adding that he would not prejudice whether Morrison had broken the law but stressed that other secret appointments made by the former prime minister could have taken place.The former prime minister also said that there was no need to publish the data on his secret appointments as it was a "precautionary measure," and that none of the portfolios were used."We had to put safeguards in place. None of these in the case of the Finance and Health portfolios were ever required to be used. The ministers were continuing to run their portfolios without any interference," Morrison was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.Former Resources Minister Keith Pitt told ABC on Monday that Morrison grabbed his portfolio to block a controversial petroleum exploration license last December. Ex-health minister Greg Hunt was also aware of Morrison's self-appointment and did not mind it, while some other ministers, including ex-finance minister Mathias Cormann, had not been aware of Morrison assuming their powers, according to the report.
https://sputniknews.com/20220521/australian-pm-scott-morrison-concedes-his-governments-election-defeat-1095686022.html
australia & oceania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092819317_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_28c10f56d57da96afe2cd3df63256411.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
australia & oceania, covid-19
australia & oceania, covid-19

Ex-Australian Prime Minister Justifies Secret Self-Appointments by COVID-19 Circumstances

09:46 GMT 16.08.2022 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 16.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Rick RycroftAustralia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference in Sydney, Australia on April 27, 2021
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference in Sydney, Australia on April 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2022
© AP Photo / Rick Rycroft
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is under investigation over giving himself powers to co-minister the health, finance and resources ministries in 2020, on Tuesday justified the secret appointments by the necessity of taking "extraordinary" measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Incumbent Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday that the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet requested Attorney General Mark Dreyfus' legal consultation on the matter, adding that he would not prejudice whether Morrison had broken the law but stressed that other secret appointments made by the former prime minister could have taken place.
"I think sometimes we forget what was happening two years ago and the situation we were dealing with, it was a very unprecedented time, it was an unconventional time … and as a result we had to take some extraordinary measures," Morrison told Australian broadcaster 2GB.
The former prime minister also said that there was no need to publish the data on his secret appointments as it was a "precautionary measure," and that none of the portfolios were used.
"We had to put safeguards in place. None of these in the case of the Finance and Health portfolios were ever required to be used. The ministers were continuing to run their portfolios without any interference," Morrison was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, flanked by his wife Jenny (L) and their daughters, concedes defeat in the national elections in Sydney on May 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2022
World
Australian PM Scott Morrison Concedes His Government's Election Defeat
21 May, 12:59 GMT
Former Resources Minister Keith Pitt told ABC on Monday that Morrison grabbed his portfolio to block a controversial petroleum exploration license last December. Ex-health minister Greg Hunt was also aware of Morrison's self-appointment and did not mind it, while some other ministers, including ex-finance minister Mathias Cormann, had not been aware of Morrison assuming their powers, according to the report.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала