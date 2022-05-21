https://sputniknews.com/20220521/australian-pm-scott-morrison-concedes-his-governments-election-defeat-1095686022.html
Australian PM Scott Morrison Concedes His Government's Election Defeat
Australian PM Scott Morrison Concedes His Government's Election Defeat
Now that the Labor party has won the federal election, its leader Anthony Albanese is poised to become Australia's next prime minister. 21.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-21T12:59+0000
2022-05-21T12:59+0000
2022-05-21T13:11+0000
australia
election
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded the defeat of his government in the federal election on Saturday.He went on to express gratitude to the Australian people who supported him in the election, particularly nodding to the defence forces, security agencies, border protection agencies and law enforcement for their "amazing job to keep Australians safe and keep Australians together" over the past years. The outgoing prime minister also wished "the very best" to his Labor successor, Anthony Albanese.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
australia, election, world
Australian PM Scott Morrison Concedes His Government's Election Defeat
12:59 GMT 21.05.2022 (Updated: 13:11 GMT 21.05.2022)
Being updated
Now that the Labor party has won the federal election, its leader Anthony Albanese is poised to become Australia's next prime minister.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded the defeat of his government in the federal election on Saturday.
"We leave government having secured our borders many years ago. And we leave government having restored our nation's defences. Restoring our investment in our defence forces and building up again, the strength of our defence forces so that Australia can always say we might look to others but we never leave it to others as a country because as a government we've invested in the security of our nation and we leave it strong," Morrison said in his concession speech.
He went on to express gratitude to the Australian people who supported him in the election, particularly nodding to the defence forces, security agencies, border protection agencies and law enforcement for their "amazing job to keep Australians safe and keep Australians together" over the past years.
The outgoing prime minister also wished "the very best" to his Labor successor, Anthony Albanese.