India regards Beijing's activities in the Indian Ocean with suspicion, especially where Sri Lanka is concerned. In 2014, the island nation allowed two Chinese... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International
A Chinese ship, which Indian media reported to be a spy ship used for tracking enemy satellites and launching intercontinental ballistic missiles, has arrived at Sri Lanka's southern deep-sea port of Hambantota.The ship was initially supposed to arrive at the Sri Lankan port on 11 August, but the visit was postponed because of India's concerns.Among Sri Lanka's conditions for the ship to dock at the port was to direct its commander-in-chief not to switch off the vessel's Automatic Identification System until it was in Sri Lankan waters between 16 and 22 August. "The security and cooperation in the neighborhood are of utmost priority in handling the issue of the Chinese vessel Yuan Wang 5," a statement from the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry read. "The government took into account the interests of all parties concerned, and in line with the principle of sovereign equality of states," the statement added.
China's 'Spy Ship' Reaches Sri Lankan Port of Hambantota As India Raises Concerns
India regards Beijing's activities in the Indian Ocean with suspicion, especially where Sri Lanka is concerned. In 2014, the island nation allowed two Chinese submarines and a warship to dock at the Colombo port, prompting New Delhi to send messages of strong displeasure to the Sri Lankan authorities.
A Chinese ship, which Indian media reported to be a spy ship used for tracking enemy satellites and launching intercontinental ballistic missiles, has arrived at Sri Lanka's southern deep-sea port of Hambantota.
New Delhi believes that the ship has entered Sri Lankan waters to snoop on India's military activities and installations, which are crucial for its security in the region. China, meanwhile, insists that the Yuan Wang 5 is a research vessel and currently undertaking satellite surveys and research in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).
The ship was initially supposed to arrive at the Sri Lankan port on 11 August, but the visit was postponed
because of India's concerns.
The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said that the Chinese ship was permitted to enter Hambantota port only for replenishment and refueling purposes, and it has not been given clearance to conduct any kind of scientific research.
Among Sri Lanka's conditions for the ship to dock at the port was to direct its commander-in-chief not to switch off the vessel's Automatic Identification System until it was in Sri Lankan waters between 16 and 22 August.
"The security and cooperation in the neighborhood are of utmost priority in handling the issue of the Chinese vessel Yuan Wang 5," a statement from the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry read. "The government took into account the interests of all parties concerned, and in line with the principle of sovereign equality of states," the statement added.
Earlier this month, the Indian External Affairs Ministry's spokesman Arindam Bagchi said it would closely monitor the ship's visit because it had a "bearing on India's security and economic interests".