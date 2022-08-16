https://sputniknews.com/20220816/chinas-spy-ship-reaches-sri-lankan-port-of-hambantota-as-india-raises-concerns-1099636383.html

China's 'Spy Ship' Reaches Sri Lankan Port of Hambantota As India Raises Concerns

India regards Beijing's activities in the Indian Ocean with suspicion, especially where Sri Lanka is concerned. In 2014, the island nation allowed two Chinese... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

A Chinese ship, which Indian media reported to be a spy ship used for tracking enemy satellites and launching intercontinental ballistic missiles, has arrived at Sri Lanka's southern deep-sea port of Hambantota.The ship was initially supposed to arrive at the Sri Lankan port on 11 August, but the visit was postponed because of India's concerns.Among Sri Lanka's conditions for the ship to dock at the port was to direct its commander-in-chief not to switch off the vessel's Automatic Identification System until it was in Sri Lankan waters between 16 and 22 August. "The security and cooperation in the neighborhood are of utmost priority in handling the issue of the Chinese vessel Yuan Wang 5," a statement from the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry read. "The government took into account the interests of all parties concerned, and in line with the principle of sovereign equality of states," the statement added.

